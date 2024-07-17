Visa-free policy boost for tourism and catering
China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy that now covers 37 entry ports has sparked a boom in tourism and catering.
The number of foreign currency exchange transactions at Trip.com outlets in the second quarter grew more than 200 percent from the same period last year, the global travel service provider revealed.
It launched an exchange service for small amounts of foreign currency at 24 outlets in 13 cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, with no service fee for inbound travelers.
There has been a large number of exchanges in US dollars, euros and yen, and a sharp increase in demand for the service from tourists from Southeast Asian countries and Russia, it said.
The flourishing inbound tourism market has also been injecting new vitality and growth into the catering industry.
"Since the introduction of the visa-free policy, the number of foreign tourists we have received has gradually increased," said Hu Xiaozheng, of the People's Square outlet of hotpot chain Haidilao. "Recently, we have been receiving more than 30 tables of foreign customers every weekend day, including those from South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom."
Foreign tourists have shown a strong interest in Chinese food with distinctive regional characteristics. The Guizhou Leishan sour soup pot, which was recently added to Haidilao's menu and is fermented with the intangible cultural heritage technique of Leishan fish sauce, is particularly popular. Hu said about a third of foreign diners want to try the sour soup pot.
"In summer, late-night snacks, or yexiao, are also popular among foreign diners," Hu added.
The restaurant has launched English menus, provided tourism maps, and staged Guizhou-style performances and folk customs displays at its Shanghai outlets.
"My friends in Germany have always wanted to experience the history and culture of China, and they are all very envious that I can enjoy so many delicious Chinese foods," said Patrick Koellmer from Germany.