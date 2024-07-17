﻿
Biz / Event

Visa-free policy boost for tourism and catering

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
Trip.com outlets see demand for currency exchange services grow 200 percent from the same period last year while traditional food is increasingly popular with inbound travelers.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
Visa-free policy boost for tourism and catering
Ti Gong

Travelers exchange currency on arrival in China.

China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy that now covers 37 entry ports has sparked a boom in tourism and catering.

The number of foreign currency exchange transactions at Trip.com outlets in the second quarter grew more than 200 percent from the same period last year, the global travel service provider revealed.

It launched an exchange service for small amounts of foreign currency at 24 outlets in 13 cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, with no service fee for inbound travelers.

There has been a large number of exchanges in US dollars, euros and yen, and a sharp increase in demand for the service from tourists from Southeast Asian countries and Russia, it said.

The flourishing inbound tourism market has also been injecting new vitality and growth into the catering industry.

Visa-free policy boost for tourism and catering
Ti Gong

A tourist takes part in a traditional Guizhou custom.

"Since the introduction of the visa-free policy, the number of foreign tourists we have received has gradually increased," said Hu Xiaozheng, of the People's Square outlet of hotpot chain Haidilao. "Recently, we have been receiving more than 30 tables of foreign customers every weekend day, including those from South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom."

Foreign tourists have shown a strong interest in Chinese food with distinctive regional characteristics. The Guizhou Leishan sour soup pot, which was recently added to Haidilao's menu and is fermented with the intangible cultural heritage technique of Leishan fish sauce, is particularly popular. Hu said about a third of foreign diners want to try the sour soup pot.

"In summer, late-night snacks, or yexiao, are also popular among foreign diners," Hu added.

The restaurant has launched English menus, provided tourism maps, and staged Guizhou-style performances and folk customs displays at its Shanghai outlets.

"My friends in Germany have always wanted to experience the history and culture of China, and they are all very envious that I can enjoy so many delicious Chinese foods," said Patrick Koellmer from Germany.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Haidilao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     