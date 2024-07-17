Visa-free policy boost for tourism and catering

China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy that now covers 37 entry ports has sparked a boom in tourism and catering.

The number of foreign currency exchange transactions at Trip.com outlets in the second quarter grew more than 200 percent from the same period last year, the global travel service provider revealed.

It launched an exchange service for small amounts of foreign currency at 24 outlets in 13 cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, with no service fee for inbound travelers.

There has been a large number of exchanges in US dollars, euros and yen, and a sharp increase in demand for the service from tourists from Southeast Asian countries and Russia, it said.

The flourishing inbound tourism market has also been injecting new vitality and growth into the catering industry.