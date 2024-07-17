Kid-care expo kicks off in Qingpu District
The 2024 Shanghai International Children Baby Maternity Expo hosted by Informa Markets, a one-stop family service platform with over 3,500 exhibitors from home and abroad, kicked off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Qingpu District on Wednesday.
The three-day expo covers 320,000 square meters and gathers more than 4,500 brands with the latest services and commodities in maternal and baby products, nutrition and leisure food, toys and education, children's clothing and accessories, strollers and furniture, and maternity and baby supply chains.
Over 100,000 professionals are estimated to attend the expo.
This year's event has attracted about 750 overseas maternity and baby brands from more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, bringing a full range of high-quality products including high-end children's clothing, oral care, sleep management, feeding, nutrition and health, and educational toys, promoting cross-cultural exchanges and cooperation within the industry.
A new pavilion strings new product exploration, trend interpretation, interactive experiences and social activities, aiming to build a bridge to the future trends in the baby and toddler industry for exhibitors and visitors and allowing people to immerse themselves in new maternity and baby products.
The expo has set up a children's education exhibition, focusing on child care and preschool education and children's literacy education, aiming to connect family, kindergarten, and community full educational scenes, and is a comprehensive platform integrating innovative displays, in-depth communication, and extensive cooperation.
Guofeng (China-chic) fashion shows and fashion salons will be staged.
During the event, there will be more than 150 conferences and activities, and over 40 parallel meetings leading the new direction of the baby and toddler industry, gathering a hundred industry leaders and experts to discuss future trends in the baby and toddler industry.
A forum highlighting topics such as how to tackle an aging population and what role will social forces play, as well as the development of senior services and innovative services for children and elderly citizens will be held during the last day, gathering representatives from senior homes and associations.
If you go:
Date: 9am-5pm, July 18, 9am-3pm, July 19
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 国家会展中心(上海)
Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区崧泽大道333号