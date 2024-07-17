Kid-care expo kicks off in Qingpu District

The 2024 Shanghai International Children Baby Maternity Expo hosted by Informa Markets, a one-stop family service platform with over 3,500 exhibitors from home and abroad, kicked off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Qingpu District on Wednesday.

The three-day expo covers 320,000 square meters and gathers more than 4,500 brands with the latest services and commodities in maternal and baby products, nutrition and leisure food, toys and education, children's clothing and accessories, strollers and furniture, and maternity and baby supply chains.

Over 100,000 professionals are estimated to attend the expo.

This year's event has attracted about 750 overseas maternity and baby brands from more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, bringing a full range of high-quality products including high-end children's clothing, oral care, sleep management, feeding, nutrition and health, and educational toys, promoting cross-cultural exchanges and cooperation within the industry.

A new pavilion strings new product exploration, trend interpretation, interactive experiences and social activities, aiming to build a bridge to the future trends in the baby and toddler industry for exhibitors and visitors and allowing people to immerse themselves in new maternity and baby products.