﻿
Biz / Event

Kid-care expo kicks off in Qingpu District

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
Shanghai International Children Baby Maternity Expo at the National Exhibition and Convention Center features over 3,500 exhibitors and the latest in maternal and baby products.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:35 UTC+8, 2024-07-17       0
Kid-care expo kicks off in Qingpu District
Ti Gong

The expo attracts big crowds.

The 2024 Shanghai International Children Baby Maternity Expo hosted by Informa Markets, a one-stop family service platform with over 3,500 exhibitors from home and abroad, kicked off at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Qingpu District on Wednesday.

The three-day expo covers 320,000 square meters and gathers more than 4,500 brands with the latest services and commodities in maternal and baby products, nutrition and leisure food, toys and education, children's clothing and accessories, strollers and furniture, and maternity and baby supply chains.

Over 100,000 professionals are estimated to attend the expo.

This year's event has attracted about 750 overseas maternity and baby brands from more than 30 countries and regions worldwide, bringing a full range of high-quality products including high-end children's clothing, oral care, sleep management, feeding, nutrition and health, and educational toys, promoting cross-cultural exchanges and cooperation within the industry.

A new pavilion strings new product exploration, trend interpretation, interactive experiences and social activities, aiming to build a bridge to the future trends in the baby and toddler industry for exhibitors and visitors and allowing people to immerse themselves in new maternity and baby products.

Kid-care expo kicks off in Qingpu District
Ti Gong

A themed exhibition area.

The expo has set up a children's education exhibition, focusing on child care and preschool education and children's literacy education, aiming to connect family, kindergarten, and community full educational scenes, and is a comprehensive platform integrating innovative displays, in-depth communication, and extensive cooperation.

Guofeng (China-chic) fashion shows and fashion salons will be staged.

During the event, there will be more than 150 conferences and activities, and over 40 parallel meetings leading the new direction of the baby and toddler industry, gathering a hundred industry leaders and experts to discuss future trends in the baby and toddler industry.

A forum highlighting topics such as how to tackle an aging population and what role will social forces play, as well as the development of senior services and innovative services for children and elderly citizens will be held during the last day, gathering representatives from senior homes and associations.

Kid-care expo kicks off in Qingpu District
Ti Gong

Several forums will be held during the Children Baby Maternity Expo (CBME).

If you go:

Date: 9am-5pm, July 18, 9am-3pm, July 19

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 国家会展中心(上海)

Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区崧泽大道333号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NECC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     