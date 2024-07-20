﻿
Biz / Event

Xuhui hotels to offer tempting summer discount coupons

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:59 UTC+8, 2024-07-20       0
Starting at 10am on Tuesday, Xuhui District's culture and tourism authorities will distribute 30 hotel accommodation coupons valued at over 1 million yuan (US$137,558).
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:59 UTC+8, 2024-07-20       0
Xuhui hotels to offer tempting summer discount coupons
Ti Gong

Xuhui boasts a number of high-quality hotels.

Xuhui hotels to offer tempting summer discount coupons
Ti Gong

A hotel in Xuhui with a tranquil environment

Xuhui District's culture and tourism authorities have announced that 30 hotels will offer accommodation vouchers worth more than 1 million yuan (US$137,558) starting at 10am on Tuesday.

The district will host a variety of activities that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in Shanghai-style culture and also enjoying a high-quality lodging experience while visiting and shopping in the neighborhood.

If you enjoy pop music, concerts by pop singers such as Karen Mok and A-Mei are a must-see; if you prefer classical music, the Shanghai Music Festival series should be your top choice; and if you enjoy city walks, the Xuhui riverfront area should be your first choice.

Xuhui hotels to offer tempting summer discount coupons
Ti Gong

Xuhui boasts a number of high-quality hotels.

The 30 hotels are located near popular sports and entertainment venues, iconic tourist attractions, and shopping areas in the district, ranging from haipai (Shanghai-style) culture hotels around Wukang Road and Jianguo Rd W. to chain boutique hotels near competition and entertainment venues, as well as cost-effective hotels with high-quality accommodation experiences and diverse catering spots.

Xuhui hotels to offer tempting summer discount coupons
Ti Gong

A hotel in Xuhui with lush greenery

Each package comes with three coupons that offer a discount of 100 yuan for spending 300 yuan or more, 200 yuan for spending in excess of 600 yuan, and 300 yuan for spending over 900 yuan.

These coupons will be distributed between July 23 and October 8 through the UnionPay mobile app "Yunshanfu."

The coupons can be used on Trip.com for hotel bookings within seven days after the coupons are delivered.

Some of the hotels on the coupon distribution list include MGM Shanghai West Bund, Shanghai Donghu Hotel, Hengshan Garden Hotel, Atour Hotel Shanghai Xujiahui Meiying, HUALUXE Shanghai Twelve at Hengshan, Pullman Shanghai South Hotel, Joya Hotel Shanghai Xujiahui, Jianguo Hotel, Capella Shanghai Jian Ye Li, Seclusive Hotel (Shanghai Wukang Road), and Blackstone M+ Hotel.

Xuhui hotels to offer tempting summer discount coupons
Ti Gong

A streetside view

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Karen Mok
Xujiahui
Xuhui
Wukang Road
UnionPay
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     