Xuhui hotels to offer tempting summer discount coupons
Xuhui District's culture and tourism authorities have announced that 30 hotels will offer accommodation vouchers worth more than 1 million yuan (US$137,558) starting at 10am on Tuesday.
The district will host a variety of activities that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in Shanghai-style culture and also enjoying a high-quality lodging experience while visiting and shopping in the neighborhood.
If you enjoy pop music, concerts by pop singers such as Karen Mok and A-Mei are a must-see; if you prefer classical music, the Shanghai Music Festival series should be your top choice; and if you enjoy city walks, the Xuhui riverfront area should be your first choice.
The 30 hotels are located near popular sports and entertainment venues, iconic tourist attractions, and shopping areas in the district, ranging from haipai (Shanghai-style) culture hotels around Wukang Road and Jianguo Rd W. to chain boutique hotels near competition and entertainment venues, as well as cost-effective hotels with high-quality accommodation experiences and diverse catering spots.
Each package comes with three coupons that offer a discount of 100 yuan for spending 300 yuan or more, 200 yuan for spending in excess of 600 yuan, and 300 yuan for spending over 900 yuan.
These coupons will be distributed between July 23 and October 8 through the UnionPay mobile app "Yunshanfu."
The coupons can be used on Trip.com for hotel bookings within seven days after the coupons are delivered.
Some of the hotels on the coupon distribution list include MGM Shanghai West Bund, Shanghai Donghu Hotel, Hengshan Garden Hotel, Atour Hotel Shanghai Xujiahui Meiying, HUALUXE Shanghai Twelve at Hengshan, Pullman Shanghai South Hotel, Joya Hotel Shanghai Xujiahui, Jianguo Hotel, Capella Shanghai Jian Ye Li, Seclusive Hotel (Shanghai Wukang Road), and Blackstone M+ Hotel.