Xuhui hotels to offer tempting summer discount coupons

Xuhui District's culture and tourism authorities have announced that 30 hotels will offer accommodation vouchers worth more than 1 million yuan (US$137,558) starting at 10am on Tuesday.

The district will host a variety of activities that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in Shanghai-style culture and also enjoying a high-quality lodging experience while visiting and shopping in the neighborhood.

If you enjoy pop music, concerts by pop singers such as Karen Mok and A-Mei are a must-see; if you prefer classical music, the Shanghai Music Festival series should be your top choice; and if you enjoy city walks, the Xuhui riverfront area should be your first choice.