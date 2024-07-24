﻿
Unity's Chinese developer community booms, expands beyond gaming

  20:49 UTC+8, 2024-07-24
More than half of worldwide games are developed with Unity engines, including popular titles from China like Honor of Kings, Naraka Blade Point and Genshin Impact.
Unity, a major global game engine developer, is witnessing "tremendous growth" of its Chinese developer community, with their number nearly doubling to 3.5 million in the past five years.

Besides the gaming industry, the American company is actively expanding its technology to automotive and industrial sectors to meet growing demand in China, it said at Unite Shanghai, a three-day developer conference with over 100 forums covering Unite 6 and other tools and topics.

"In the past five years, Unity China has seen tremendous growth and the number of Unity developers in China has nearly doubled to 3.5 million, creating such a vibrant community," Matt Bromberg, chief executive officer of Unity, said online on Wednesday.

More than half of worldwide games are developed with Unity engines, and 73 percent among the top 1,000 titles. They include popular titles from China like Honor of Kings, Genshin Impact, Star Rail and Naraka Blade Point.

For Unity China, the three top principles are "Developing for the masses, solving tooling challenges, and helping developers succeed", according to Junbo Zhang, its chief executive.

Unity China has established partnerships with 35 car manufacturers and empowered 68 mass-produced models on the market, it was revealed at the conference.

Global game developers, executives and fans are gathering in Shanghai this week to attend ChinaJoy, Asia's top gaming event that opens on Friday.

