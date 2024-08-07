Chinese appetite for outbound travel soars
As global tourism continues to grow, the demand for outbound travel among Chinese individuals is growing.
VFS Global, a leading outsourcing and technology service provider for governments and diplomatic missions, announced on Wednesday that the number of visa applications from Chinese citizens processed in the first six months of 2024 was nearly 70 percent of the same period in 2019, and an increase of 88 percent over the same period in 2023.
China's main visa application destinations are Canada, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Japan and South Korea are popular short-distance travel destinations among Chinese tourists.
While the bulk of applications continue to come from first-tier cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, VFS Global reports considerable growth from Chengdu, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Shenyang.
Taking advantage of the 2024 Euro Cup and Paris Olympics, as well as the tourism boom in Croatia, Iceland, and Hungary fueled by famous Chinese reality programs, Europe has emerged as a popular summer outbound travel destination, increasing demand for Schengen permits, VFS said.
The post-pandemic rebound in international education has resulted in a new phase of student visa issuance.
According to VFS Global, the United Kingdom continues to attract numerous students due to its shorter school year and advantageous regulations. The growing frequency of foreign exchanges has increased demand for high-end, tailored services among Chinese consumers.
Travel groups are smaller and more selective, and vacation options have become more diverse.
"As one of our largest and most important source markets, China is experiencing a peak in visa applications," said Kishen Singh, VFS Global's chief operating officer of China and Mongolia. "With the resumption of flights and changes in visa policies, there has been a significant increase in the enthusiasm of Chinese citizens for high-end outbound tourism."
"Diverse tourism demands, such as vacations, attending concerts and sports events, medical treatment, and health management, have led to a dynamic peak season for the outbound travel industry. Therefore, we strongly recommend all applicants plan and apply for visas in advance to avoid any delays in their travel."
VFS Global also reported that visa applications from non-visa-free countries to China in the first half of this year were equal to those received in 2019, indicating that China's inbound tourism business is gaining strength.