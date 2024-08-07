Chinese appetite for outbound travel soars

As global tourism continues to grow, the demand for outbound travel among Chinese individuals is growing.

VFS Global, a leading outsourcing and technology service provider for governments and diplomatic missions, announced on Wednesday that the number of visa applications from Chinese citizens processed in the first six months of 2024 was nearly 70 percent of the same period in 2019, and an increase of 88 percent over the same period in 2023.

China's main visa application destinations are Canada, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Japan and South Korea are popular short-distance travel destinations among Chinese tourists.

While the bulk of applications continue to come from first-tier cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, VFS Global reports considerable growth from Chengdu, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Shenyang.

Taking advantage of the 2024 Euro Cup and Paris Olympics, as well as the tourism boom in Croatia, Iceland, and Hungary fueled by famous Chinese reality programs, Europe has emerged as a popular summer outbound travel destination, increasing demand for Schengen permits, VFS said.

