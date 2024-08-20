﻿
Biz / Event

Shanghai's new moves to regulate Internet companies

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-20       0
Shanghai's market regulators have announced new measures to regulate Internet companies, including false reviews and ratings and cashback for positive reviews.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-20       0

Shanghai's market regulators on Tuesday implemented six new measures to regulate Internet companies.

New forms of unfair competition that have emerged in the digital field, such as false reviews and ratings and cashback for positive reviews, will be monitored by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

It will also address new unfair practices, such as malicious interference and incompatibility, as well as new technologies related to unfair competition, such as unlawful data acquisition and discriminatory treatment.

Influencer-driven promotions and wanghong (online celebrity) store visits will be regulated, as will the release of Internet advertisements and the operation of emergent marketing models.

The administration will also prioritize the prevention of indecent marketing, false price comparisons, and other issues in livestreaming, as well as addressing concerns about misleading promotions.

The administration will remind platform companies to conduct surveillance, self-examination, and rectification promptly, as well as to be aware of the risks of common violations.

The administration's law enforcement division signed a cooperative management memorandum with 10 Internet platforms on Tuesday.

Tang Jianxiong, head of one of the administration's law enforcement teams, said the team will assist platform companies in resolving issues at the outset through methods such as education.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     