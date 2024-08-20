Shanghai's new moves to regulate Internet companies

Shanghai's market regulators on Tuesday implemented six new measures to regulate Internet companies.

New forms of unfair competition that have emerged in the digital field, such as false reviews and ratings and cashback for positive reviews, will be monitored by the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

It will also address new unfair practices, such as malicious interference and incompatibility, as well as new technologies related to unfair competition, such as unlawful data acquisition and discriminatory treatment.

Influencer-driven promotions and wanghong (online celebrity) store visits will be regulated, as will the release of Internet advertisements and the operation of emergent marketing models.

