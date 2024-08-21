Pet fair generates cooperation and business opportunities

With the 26th Pet Fair Asia opening in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday, the hosts of two major pet exhibitions got together to create a greater impact and market synergy in the pet industry.

Pet Fair Asia Ltd, host of the event, and Beijing Lanneret International Exhibition Co Ltd, organizer of the annual China Pet Expo, signed a joint investment agreement expected to build a more efficient service platform for the industry.

One of the most large-scale and influential flagship exhibitions in the global pet industry, the exhibition area of Pet Fair Asia has exceeded 300,000 square meters, and attracts more than 100,000 professionals and more than 350,000 consumers every year.

At the same time, Pet Fair Asia Ltd continues to grow the global pet market, with a series of exhibitions in Beijing, Shenzhen, and cities in Southeast Asia.

China Pet Expo is one of the country's largest and most influential pet product exhibitions. Its exhibition area this year exceeded 100,000 square meters, attracting more than 40,000 professionals and more than 200,000 consumers.