Pet fair generates cooperation and business opportunities

  20:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
At the opening of 26th Pet Fair Asia in the Pudong New Area, major exhibition hosts sign an agreement designed to create a greater impact and market synergy in the pet industry.
Ti Gong

A cat gets ready to taste one of the offering at the pet fair.

With the 26th Pet Fair Asia opening in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday, the hosts of two major pet exhibitions got together to create a greater impact and market synergy in the pet industry.

Pet Fair Asia Ltd, host of the event, and Beijing Lanneret International Exhibition Co Ltd, organizer of the annual China Pet Expo, signed a joint investment agreement expected to build a more efficient service platform for the industry.

One of the most large-scale and influential flagship exhibitions in the global pet industry, the exhibition area of Pet Fair Asia has exceeded 300,000 square meters, and attracts more than 100,000 professionals and more than 350,000 consumers every year.

At the same time, Pet Fair Asia Ltd continues to grow the global pet market, with a series of exhibitions in Beijing, Shenzhen, and cities in Southeast Asia.

China Pet Expo is one of the country's largest and most influential pet product exhibitions. Its exhibition area this year exceeded 100,000 square meters, attracting more than 40,000 professionals and more than 200,000 consumers.

Ti Gong

The 26th Pet Fair Asia opened on Wednesday in the Pudong New Area.

The first results of the cooperation will be presented to pet industry practitioners and enthusiasts at the 2025 China Pet Expo in February. Under the cooperation, the two sides will seek to break the traditional constraints of regional exhibitions, upgrade the operational capabilities of the exhibition, and drive commercial dividends with new business thinking.

Pets have become an important emotional support for many people. With the increase in the number of pets, the pet market continues to show vitality and growth potential. Owners' care for their pets has evolved from basic feeding to a deeper emotional exchanges and the pursuit of high-quality pet-raising experiences.

The ongoing 26th Pet Fair Asia is a paradise for pet lovers, featuring over 26,000 brands from home and abroad, and more than 2,500 top-tier exhibitors.

Mars Pet Nutrition, which has been involved in the Chinese market for over 30 years and specializes in providing nutrition for cats and dogs, has two booths at the five-day event.

Designed in a unique farm style, the booth of its Nutro brand displays the pursuit of natural nutrition with the debut of new cat food products – Localized Nutro Wholesome Essentials, while the Sheba booth is themed "Pleasant Moments," inviting chefs to make a special "pleasant" meal for a cat with Sheba products.

Sheba introduces its range of snacks and wet and dry food at the expo, aimed at strengthening the emotional interaction between owners and their pets.

Ti Gong

The hosts of major pet exhibitions sign a cooperation agreement.

Pudong New Area
Pudong
