New flights a golden opportunity for travelers

New direct air routes and chartered flights from Shanghai and Guangzhou, in south China's Guangdong Province, to both domestic and outbound tourist destinations are planned this autumn, Shanghai Spring Tour announced on Thursday.

From September 20, a new daily service from Guangzhou to Fukuoka, Japan, will be operated by Spring Airlines, while a daily direct route between Guangzhou and Jeju Island, South Korea, has been in operation from Wednesday, it said.

A cross-border chartered flight carrying travelers from Shanghai to Shigatse, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, and Nepal will operate this September, taking people to admire the incredible autumn scenery there.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Spring Tour has launched more than 200 routes this fall for photographers and travelers to capture the intoxicating autumn hues as well as to explore snowy mountains, pure mirror-like lakes, and winding streams both at home and abroad.

The number of trips made during the 2024 summer vacation exceeded that of the same period in 2023, with parent-child tours remaining the absolute mainstay of the summer tourism market, according to the travel operator.