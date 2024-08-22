﻿
New flights a golden opportunity for travelers

More direct air routes and chartered flights from Shanghai and Guangzhou, in south China's Guangdong Province, to domestic and outbound tourist destinations are planned in autumn.
Ti Gong

Autumn's changing colors present an intoxicating scenario.

Ti Gong

A touch of gold heralds the arrival of the autumn tourism season.

New direct air routes and chartered flights from Shanghai and Guangzhou, in south China's Guangdong Province, to both domestic and outbound tourist destinations are planned this autumn, Shanghai Spring Tour announced on Thursday.

From September 20, a new daily service from Guangzhou to Fukuoka, Japan, will be operated by Spring Airlines, while a daily direct route between Guangzhou and Jeju Island, South Korea, has been in operation from Wednesday, it said.

A cross-border chartered flight carrying travelers from Shanghai to Shigatse, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, and Nepal will operate this September, taking people to admire the incredible autumn scenery there.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Spring Tour has launched more than 200 routes this fall for photographers and travelers to capture the intoxicating autumn hues as well as to explore snowy mountains, pure mirror-like lakes, and winding streams both at home and abroad.

The number of trips made during the 2024 summer vacation exceeded that of the same period in 2023, with parent-child tours remaining the absolute mainstay of the summer tourism market, according to the travel operator.

Ti Gong

The beauty of autumn is captured in this rural scene.

Ti Gong

Autumn hues await keen photographers.

In the local tourism market, cultural and historical products are particularly favored, and venues such as the Shanghai Museum and Shanghai History Museum, as well as beautiful villages such as Cenbu Village in Qingpu District are popular options, it said.

The number of outbound group tourists this summer increased by nearly 300 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition to the continued popularity of visa-free destinations for Chinese passport holders such as Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, long-distance destinations such as the United Kingdom, Hungary, Spain, and Turkey also attracted the attention of families with their unique travel experiences.

Amid the "China Travel" craze, the number of inbound tourists this summer increased nearly 1,000 percent compared to the same period in 2023, according to Shanghai Spring Tour.

Inbound tourist source markets have extended to Spain, Germany, Greece, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Croatia, Australia, Italy, and Romania, among others, instead of mostly countries around China last year, it said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

