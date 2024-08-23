Shanghai's creative metaverse industry taking shape

Shanghai tops the Yangtze River Delta in cultural and creative metaverse development, according to a report released on Friday.

A report by the Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Office and Shanghai Digital Creative and Metaverse Industry Alliance claimed that Shanghai's cultural and creative metaverse industry has begun to form a complete value chain for cultural content production, distribution, and consumer service.

The creative industry and public culture service are expanding in all sub-segments of cultural creativity, and Shanghai has the industry's most comprehensive policy system.

The city's comprehensive cultural and creative metaverse development index was 267.47, compared with 85.71 for the nation, the report said.

It states that the industry is still in the exploratory stage of driving economic growth and improving business operational income while facing issues like content homogenization, innovation capability, a lack of evaluation standards, and an incomplete industrial chain.