Look at the moon! People plan Mid-Autumn Festival travel

With the clock ticking down to the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday from September 15 through 17, activities related to the traditions of the festival, such as moon viewing, lantern shows and garden tours, have captured the attention of Chinese travelers.

"Chinese-style night tours" centered around moon viewing culture have become the hot cultural tourism item during this year's Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, according to a recent report by online travel operator Tongcheng Travel.

The reverence for traditional culture has boosted the popularity with tourists of "moon viewing flights," night cruises, ancient town garden tours and lantern shows, it said.

Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou are among the top three domestic destinations during the holiday based on booking statistics.

Among them, Suzhou's festival travel is gaining popularity with activities such as crab tasting, moon viewing, as well as Suzhou's classical garden visit, favored by young travelers, according to the report.

The blockbuster video game "Black Myth: Wukong" has triggered a tourism craze to cities where the game was filmed, such as Datong and Shuozhou, making them dark horse destinations for the festival.