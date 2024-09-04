Shanghai launches a month focused on quality

Shanghai launched its annual "Quality Month" on Wednesday in Hongkou District with a number of "Shanghai Quality Award" programs and 48 activities focusing on improving quality and services to be held across the city.

Among them, 20 programs were named advanced quality management models and 10 were honored for quality management achievements.

The emergency treatment management model created by Shanghai Medical Emergency Center and the urban water quality management model developed by Shanghai Chengtou Water Group Co were among the award winners.

Since 2001, 201 organizations and 103 individuals have received the award, and they have played an active role in guiding various industries to strengthen quality awareness, control quality management, improve business performance, and promote the enhancement of industrial competitiveness, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.