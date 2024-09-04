Shanghai launches a month focused on quality
Shanghai launched its annual "Quality Month" on Wednesday in Hongkou District with a number of "Shanghai Quality Award" programs and 48 activities focusing on improving quality and services to be held across the city.
Among them, 20 programs were named advanced quality management models and 10 were honored for quality management achievements.
The emergency treatment management model created by Shanghai Medical Emergency Center and the urban water quality management model developed by Shanghai Chengtou Water Group Co were among the award winners.
Since 2001, 201 organizations and 103 individuals have received the award, and they have played an active role in guiding various industries to strengthen quality awareness, control quality management, improve business performance, and promote the enhancement of industrial competitiveness, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.
The 48 activities during "Quality Month" will involve training, skills competitions, inspections, forum sand a campaign to raise service quality in in tourism for the China International Import Expo.
Last year, Shanghai's manufacturing quality competitiveness index ranked first in the nation for the 15th consecutive year, and the qualification rate of the manufacturing industry was 96.33 percent, 2.68 percentage points higher than the national average, according to the 2024 Shanghai Quality Analysis Report released on Wednesday.
In 2023, 162,474 food samples were tested in the city, with 98.4 percent up to standard, and the qualification rate of consumer goods had been maintained above 95 percent, according to the report.
By the end of last year, a total of 209 products and services from 159 companies had been granted "Shanghai Brand" certification, and the "Shanghai Brand" logo had been abroad for the first time, exhibiting in Thailand and Singapore.
In 2023, 10 new "Shanghai Standards" were released in fields such as biomedicine, aerospace, autonomous driving and shipbuilding.