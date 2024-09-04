﻿
Biz / Event

Shanghai launches a month focused on quality

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0
The annual "Quality Month" incorporates a number of "Shanghai Quality Award" programs and 48 activities focusing on improving quality and services to be held across the city.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-04       0

Shanghai launched its annual "Quality Month" on Wednesday in Hongkou District with a number of "Shanghai Quality Award" programs and 48 activities focusing on improving quality and services to be held across the city.

Among them, 20 programs were named advanced quality management models and 10 were honored for quality management achievements.

The emergency treatment management model created by Shanghai Medical Emergency Center and the urban water quality management model developed by Shanghai Chengtou Water Group Co were among the award winners.

Since 2001, 201 organizations and 103 individuals have received the award, and they have played an active role in guiding various industries to strengthen quality awareness, control quality management, improve business performance, and promote the enhancement of industrial competitiveness, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Shanghai launches a month focused on quality
Ti Gong

Shanghai Medical Emergency Center ambulances guarantee the operation of the China International Import Expo.

The 48 activities during "Quality Month" will involve training, skills competitions, inspections, forum sand a campaign to raise service quality in in tourism for the China International Import Expo.

Last year, Shanghai's manufacturing quality competitiveness index ranked first in the nation for the 15th consecutive year, and the qualification rate of the manufacturing industry was 96.33 percent, 2.68 percentage points higher than the national average, according to the 2024 Shanghai Quality Analysis Report released on Wednesday.

In 2023, 162,474 food samples were tested in the city, with 98.4 percent up to standard, and the qualification rate of consumer goods had been maintained above 95 percent, according to the report.

By the end of last year, a total of 209 products and services from 159 companies had been granted "Shanghai Brand" certification, and the "Shanghai Brand" logo had been abroad for the first time, exhibiting in Thailand and Singapore.

In 2023, 10 new "Shanghai Standards" were released in fields such as biomedicine, aerospace, autonomous driving and shipbuilding.

Shanghai launches a month focused on quality
Ti Gong

The water quality management model developed by Shanghai Chengtou Water Group Co was an award winner.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     