City contest a worldwide search for advertising talent

The 2024 Shanghai International Public Service Advertising Competition was launched on Friday, seeking entries from around the world and providing contestants with a global stage to showcase their talent.

The competition, the first of its kind in the city, has three major sections – "Beautiful World," "Cultural China," and "Tech Life."

Hosted by the Shanghai government, it focuses on global sustainable development, building a community with a shared future for mankind, promoting traditional Chinese culture, and using technological innovation to empower a better life.

Through public service advertisements, it strives to innovate the expression of Shanghai's urban image and guide all sectors of society to care for and participate in public welfare, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.