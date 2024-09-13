City contest a worldwide search for advertising talent
The 2024 Shanghai International Public Service Advertising Competition was launched on Friday, seeking entries from around the world and providing contestants with a global stage to showcase their talent.
The competition, the first of its kind in the city, has three major sections – "Beautiful World," "Cultural China," and "Tech Life."
Hosted by the Shanghai government, it focuses on global sustainable development, building a community with a shared future for mankind, promoting traditional Chinese culture, and using technological innovation to empower a better life.
Through public service advertisements, it strives to innovate the expression of Shanghai's urban image and guide all sectors of society to care for and participate in public welfare, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.
During the collection phase, the competition will establish a website and issue a global call for submissions through platforms such as the Shanghai government's website and WeChat account Shanghai Fabu.
Entries will feature in a special exhibition and be promoted in public places such as subways, buses, and major business districts.
A series of offline activities will also be launched, including a public service advertisement exhibition, a forum, and other special events, showcasing the soft power of Shanghai, and enhancing public participation and the cross-boundary influence of the event.
It will inject new vitality into the development of Shanghai as the "international digital advertising capital" and inject new momentum into the city's efforts to become an international cultural metropolis with global influence.