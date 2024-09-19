UN seminar helps businesses grasp opportunities

The 2024 UN China Procurement Seminar was held in Qingpu District on Thursday, helping Chinese businesses grasp opportunities in the international public procurement market and providing a platform for international buyers to tap into Chinese enterprises and products.

During the seminar, sustainable procurement strategic partnership agreements between UNPICBP and universities, social organizations and enterprises were signed to integrate resources and help enterprises better open up new "blue ocean" market channels.

Those signing the agreements include Shanghai University of International Business and Economics, Shanghai Association for International Cooperation of Small and Medium Enterprises, Foreign Aid Material Supply Station of China Red Cross and Sino-German International Cultural Exchange Association, among others.

The UNPICBP Center is a collaborative initiative involving the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the China International Center for Economic and Technological Exchanges (CICETE), the Shanghai Qingpu District government, and Shanghai Glorious Investment Development Co Ltd.