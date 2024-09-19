UN seminar helps businesses grasp opportunities
The 2024 UN China Procurement Seminar was held in Qingpu District on Thursday, helping Chinese businesses grasp opportunities in the international public procurement market and providing a platform for international buyers to tap into Chinese enterprises and products.
During the seminar, sustainable procurement strategic partnership agreements between UNPICBP and universities, social organizations and enterprises were signed to integrate resources and help enterprises better open up new "blue ocean" market channels.
Those signing the agreements include Shanghai University of International Business and Economics, Shanghai Association for International Cooperation of Small and Medium Enterprises, Foreign Aid Material Supply Station of China Red Cross and Sino-German International Cultural Exchange Association, among others.
The UNPICBP Center is a collaborative initiative involving the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the China International Center for Economic and Technological Exchanges (CICETE), the Shanghai Qingpu District government, and Shanghai Glorious Investment Development Co Ltd.
As the first international cooperation demonstration project established by United Nations agencies in Asia, the UNPICBP Center promotes the participation of enterprises in the international public procurement market.
The conference gathered over 300 attendees from home and abroad, including representatives from United Nations agencies, government officials, representatives from enterprises, and industry experts.
"Since the launch of the United Nations procurement project in June 2021, it has overcome the severe challenges of the global pandemic and actively promoted the implementation of various goals and tasks," said Zhang Yi, deputy director of China International Center for Economic and Technical Exchanges of China's Ministry of Commerce.
In 2023, the United Nations registered 2,379 new suppliers, with the project contributing nearly 40 percent, Zhang said.
In 2023, China contributed about US$327 million to the procurement of the United Nations, ranking 21st among all countries.