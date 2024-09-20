Tech titans team up at global trade expo

The 3rd Global Digital Trade Expo is set to begin on September 25 in Hangzhou. The five-day expo, which was the first national digital trade fair backed by the central government, is a forum for sharing new digital technologies and products, as well as building an open platform of digital trade.

This year's event is co-sponsored by the Zhejiang provincial government and the Ministry of Commerce, and co-hosted by the Hangzhou city government, the Zhejiang Commerce Bureau, and the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce.

"During the expo, Hangzhou aims to establish an international platform, enhance digital experiences and offer customized services," said Hangzhou Mayor Yao Gaoyuan.

"In the latest iteration of digital scenarios, the digital human and AI applications deployed during the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games will be upgraded for presentation at the expo. The Digital Trade Online system will offer a seamless online and offline real-time information exchange to enhance the trade experience."

The event will be held at the Hangzhou Grand Convention and Exhibition Center in Xiaoshan District. The venue boasts 150,000 square meters of exhibition space, which includes a comprehensive hall and eight feature halls.