Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan

Hurtigruten Expedition, the world's largest cruise expedition player in the polar regions, recently unveiled in Shanghai its new itineraries for the 2024-26 season and new strategies targeting the Chinese market.

Among the highlights is an expedition cruise to the Galapagos Islands to follow in Darwin's footsteps and experience their natural wonders.

The eastern route will explore San Cristobal Island, the first of the four Galapagos Islands visited by Darwin in 1835 and the easternmost land of the archipelago. At Mosquera Islet, tourists will be able to encounter land iguanas and giant tortoises, and visit the stunning bird habitats of Española, Eden Islet, and North Seymour.