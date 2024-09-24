Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan
Hurtigruten Expedition, the world's largest cruise expedition player in the polar regions, recently unveiled in Shanghai its new itineraries for the 2024-26 season and new strategies targeting the Chinese market.
Among the highlights is an expedition cruise to the Galapagos Islands to follow in Darwin's footsteps and experience their natural wonders.
The eastern route will explore San Cristobal Island, the first of the four Galapagos Islands visited by Darwin in 1835 and the easternmost land of the archipelago. At Mosquera Islet, tourists will be able to encounter land iguanas and giant tortoises, and visit the stunning bird habitats of Española, Eden Islet, and North Seymour.
Landings encompass a rich array of ecosystems, spectacular landscapes, and opportunities to observe most of the iconic wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.
Hurtigruten Expedition has also launched its "China Ready" plan in Shanghai to enhance the travel experience of Chinese tourists. Under the plan, on specific voyages, there will be front desks and staff specifically responsible for Chinese services and Chinese expedition teams will be formed, comprising Chinese expedition leaders and team members who are proficient in both Chinese and English.
The team members will be experts in their respective fields, covering biology, glaciology, science, history, or cultural research, and can provide Chinese guests with simultaneous translations of scientific lectures, ensuring that Chinese passengers can fully experience and enjoy the expeditions.