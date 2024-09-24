Biz / Event

Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
Hurtigruten Expedition unveils its new itineraries in Shanghai and the measures it is taking to appeal to the Chinese market that include team members proficient in Chinese.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:47 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan
Ti Gong

Polar bears survey the frozen landscape.

Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan
Ti Gong

A sea lion at rest.

Hurtigruten Expedition, the world's largest cruise expedition player in the polar regions, recently unveiled in Shanghai its new itineraries for the 2024-26 season and new strategies targeting the Chinese market.

Among the highlights is an expedition cruise to the Galapagos Islands to follow in Darwin's footsteps and experience their natural wonders.

The eastern route will explore San Cristobal Island, the first of the four Galapagos Islands visited by Darwin in 1835 and the easternmost land of the archipelago. At Mosquera Islet, tourists will be able to encounter land iguanas and giant tortoises, and visit the stunning bird habitats of Española, Eden Islet, and North Seymour.

Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan
Ti Gong

Penguins take a walk.

Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan
Ti Gong

A puffin seen during one of the expeditions.

Landings encompass a rich array of ecosystems, spectacular landscapes, and opportunities to observe most of the iconic wildlife of the Galapagos Islands.

Hurtigruten Expedition has also launched its "China Ready" plan in Shanghai to enhance the travel experience of Chinese tourists. Under the plan, on specific voyages, there will be front desks and staff specifically responsible for Chinese services and Chinese expedition teams will be formed, comprising Chinese expedition leaders and team members who are proficient in both Chinese and English.

The team members will be experts in their respective fields, covering biology, glaciology, science, history, or cultural research, and can provide Chinese guests with simultaneous translations of scientific lectures, ensuring that Chinese passengers can fully experience and enjoy the expeditions.

Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan
Ti Gong

A cruise ship on an expedition to the polar regions.

Cruise company announces 'China Ready' plan
Ti Gong

Hurtigruten Expedition launches its "China Ready" plan in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     