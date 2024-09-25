Biz / Event

Super expo in Qingpu to focus on architectural solutions

An expo that focuses on every aspect regarding architectural solutions, from zero-carbon buildings to pilot city renewal cases, will open in Qingpu District in October.

The "Super Expo on Asia Building System Solutions" involving the entire construction industry chain is estimated to be attended by about 800 exhibiting enterprises and over 130,000 visitors, with the exhibition area amounting to more than 145,000 square meters at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The expo will comprise Fenestration BAU China, the China Architectural Design Expo, and the China Roofing & Waterproofing Expo, among others.

With the theme "Rebirth – Building New," the China Architectural Design Expo will showcase housing construction standards and practices, artificial intelligence architectural ecology, pilot city renewal cases, and the experience and achievements of zero-carbon buildings and technologies.

Ti Gong

A a speaker gives an interpretation of architecture.

It highlights new trends in future architectural design under the context of urban renewal and the low-carbon era with plenty of exhibition areas such as a zero-carbon building area with the theme of "Diversity and Symbiosis," and the first "Beyond AI" theme exhibition focusing on architectural AI. There are also art gallery and museum display areas showcasing the beauty of light and shadow in architecture and architectural heritage exhibition.

Through exhibitions, forums, salons, and in-depth discussions, the expo is expected to stimulate thoughts on industry innovation and upgrading.

"The expo will fully demonstrate the industry's cutting-edge technical achievements and product trends, creating a platform for exchange," said Song Weimin, secretary general of the China Construction Metal Structure Association.

The expo has invited five academics and more than 25 foreign guests, with over 60 events and more than 200 speakers planned.

Expo info:

Date: October 16-19

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: 333 Songze Avenue 崧泽大道333号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
