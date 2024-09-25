Super expo in Qingpu to focus on architectural solutions

An expo that focuses on every aspect regarding architectural solutions, from zero-carbon buildings to pilot city renewal cases, will open in Qingpu District in October.

The "Super Expo on Asia Building System Solutions" involving the entire construction industry chain is estimated to be attended by about 800 exhibiting enterprises and over 130,000 visitors, with the exhibition area amounting to more than 145,000 square meters at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The expo will comprise Fenestration BAU China, the China Architectural Design Expo, and the China Roofing & Waterproofing Expo, among others.

With the theme "Rebirth – Building New," the China Architectural Design Expo will showcase housing construction standards and practices, artificial intelligence architectural ecology, pilot city renewal cases, and the experience and achievements of zero-carbon buildings and technologies.