Intelligent mobility industry in the fast lane

The Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley in Jiading District signed agreements with 24 ecological units including enterprises and research institutes on Saturday.

This will deliver a strong boost to the development of the intelligent mobility industry in China.

The design valley comprises a core bearing area and a collaborative development area amounting to 3.9 square kilometers in total.

Shanghai Robot Industrial Technology Research Institute, Xpeng Aeroht, Cowa Robot and MOGO were among those signing the contracts.

"It is an important measure to promote the in-depth integration of industry, academia, research, and application in the field of intelligent mobility, and it is also an important milestone in promoting the development of the intelligent mobility industry," said Pan Xiaohong, deputy Party secretary and general manager of Shanghai International Automobile City (Group).