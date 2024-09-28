Intelligent mobility industry in the fast lane
The Shanghai Intelligent Mobility Design Valley in Jiading District signed agreements with 24 ecological units including enterprises and research institutes on Saturday.
This will deliver a strong boost to the development of the intelligent mobility industry in China.
The design valley comprises a core bearing area and a collaborative development area amounting to 3.9 square kilometers in total.
Shanghai Robot Industrial Technology Research Institute, Xpeng Aeroht, Cowa Robot and MOGO were among those signing the contracts.
"It is an important measure to promote the in-depth integration of industry, academia, research, and application in the field of intelligent mobility, and it is also an important milestone in promoting the development of the intelligent mobility industry," said Pan Xiaohong, deputy Party secretary and general manager of Shanghai International Automobile City (Group).
Located in the southwest of Shanghai International Automobile City, it has attracted 63 automotive styling and engineering design companies, 50 future travel service design companies, 10 cross-border creative design companies, and four digital enhancement design companies.
At present, more than 170 companies related to automotive design and smart mobility product design have located at the Shanghai International Automobile City.
"Most of the companies that signed this time have already settled in the automobile city, and we will expand the entry of design companies through an ecological alliance, and enter the smart mobility market," said Xu Tingting, executive director of the design valley.
The agreements were signed during the International Intelligent Mobility Design Conference 2024 which gathered renowned design experts from home and abroad to brainstorm the opportunities and challenges of new ecological automotive design, new ideas for travel tool design, and the new era of intelligent mobility.