﻿
Biz / Event

Electronics show puts elderly care at the cutting edge

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
The Shanghai International Consumer Electronics Show looks to the future of China's aging population with a range of intelligent healthcare solutions and products on display.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
Electronics show puts elderly care at the cutting edge
Ti Gong

An AI device for health checks is on display.

A range of cutting-edge products, services, technologies and solutions that are reshaping the senior care and culture and tourism industries are on display at the three-day Shanghai International Consumer Electronics Show which opened in the Pudong New Area on Thursday.

How can AI make life better for the elderly? As China's aging population increases, the future life of the elderly is projected to be more intelligent and convenient.

The event gathers a series of cutting-edge intelligent healthcare solutions and products. Among these, a smart vest can accurately collect and analyze dynamic medical-grade data, with early screening of health risks and active health management in complex scenarios.

Electronics show puts elderly care at the cutting edge
Ti Gong

A senior care AI robot is displayed.

An elderly care companion robot has been in development for four years and has 192 functions based on three main areas – safety supervision, healthcare, and emotional companionship.

It helps the elderly connect with their children, friends, institutions, and communities. Through the platform's service portal, it can achieve synchronized calling, early warning, online shopping, and information management, bringing the elderly an intelligent life in the digital age.

Electronics show puts elderly care at the cutting edge
Ti Gong

A smart bike attracted attention at the event.

Considering the inconvenience of working hours and the need for sleep at night, the service pattern features a multi-level supervision platform for communities and property management to better assist people in monitoring the health and safety of their elderly parents and improve the probability and efficiency of timely intervention when the elderly are at risk.

An institutional version of the robot can "inspect rooms on schedule" and achieve "remote patrols," reducing the work of institutional staff, saving costs and increasing efficiency.

"I think intelligence is the future trend in the elderly care sector as it is complementary in terms of human monitoring as technology may spot potential hazards more timely," said Wang Haiyang, who was at the event to find products that could help his physically disabled father.

Electronics show puts elderly care at the cutting edge
Ti Gong

Senior care equipment on display at the event.

When the metaverse meets AI, what kind of sparks will be ignited?

"Qin: Awakening," an XR immersive exploration experience, integrates history, science fiction, adventure, and decryption, cleverly combining innovation, content and technology to bring people a 5D multi-dimensional sensory feast at the show.

A MR (mixed reality) and AI version of "Lin Daiyu Buries Fallen Flower Petals" takes an innovative approach to the classic Yueju Opera segment and explores a new narrative that blends physical and virtual spaces.

Within the virtual Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), viewers can appreciate the serene elegance of traditional Chinese-style gardens, experience the gentle and lyrical essence of traditional Chinese opera, and enjoy a moment of tranquility.

Electronics show puts elderly care at the cutting edge
Ti Gong

A robot with multiple functions takes the floor.

The event leading the trend of future technology gathers nearly 200 companies from countries that include China, the UK, Austria, and Germany in artificial intelligence, metaverse and smart mobility to debut and showcase a multitude of new products and technologies. It runs for three days at Shanghai New International Expo Center with several summits and forums scheduled.

Electronics show puts elderly care at the cutting edge
Ti Gong

An AI version of classic Yueju Opera segment "Lin Daiyu Buries Fallen Flower Petals" demonstrated at the show.

If you go:

Date: 9:30am-5pm, through October 12

Admission: Free

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区龙阳路2345号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     