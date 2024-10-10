Electronics show puts elderly care at the cutting edge

The Shanghai International Consumer Electronics Show looks to the future of China's aging population with a range of intelligent healthcare solutions and products on display.

A range of cutting-edge products, services, technologies and solutions that are reshaping the senior care and culture and tourism industries are on display at the three-day Shanghai International Consumer Electronics Show which opened in the Pudong New Area on Thursday. How can AI make life better for the elderly? As China's aging population increases, the future life of the elderly is projected to be more intelligent and convenient. The event gathers a series of cutting-edge intelligent healthcare solutions and products. Among these, a smart vest can accurately collect and analyze dynamic medical-grade data, with early screening of health risks and active health management in complex scenarios.

An elderly care companion robot has been in development for four years and has 192 functions based on three main areas – safety supervision, healthcare, and emotional companionship. It helps the elderly connect with their children, friends, institutions, and communities. Through the platform's service portal, it can achieve synchronized calling, early warning, online shopping, and information management, bringing the elderly an intelligent life in the digital age.

Considering the inconvenience of working hours and the need for sleep at night, the service pattern features a multi-level supervision platform for communities and property management to better assist people in monitoring the health and safety of their elderly parents and improve the probability and efficiency of timely intervention when the elderly are at risk. An institutional version of the robot can "inspect rooms on schedule" and achieve "remote patrols," reducing the work of institutional staff, saving costs and increasing efficiency. "I think intelligence is the future trend in the elderly care sector as it is complementary in terms of human monitoring as technology may spot potential hazards more timely," said Wang Haiyang, who was at the event to find products that could help his physically disabled father.

When the metaverse meets AI, what kind of sparks will be ignited? "Qin: Awakening," an XR immersive exploration experience, integrates history, science fiction, adventure, and decryption, cleverly combining innovation, content and technology to bring people a 5D multi-dimensional sensory feast at the show. A MR (mixed reality) and AI version of "Lin Daiyu Buries Fallen Flower Petals" takes an innovative approach to the classic Yueju Opera segment and explores a new narrative that blends physical and virtual spaces. Within the virtual Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), viewers can appreciate the serene elegance of traditional Chinese-style gardens, experience the gentle and lyrical essence of traditional Chinese opera, and enjoy a moment of tranquility.

The event leading the trend of future technology gathers nearly 200 companies from countries that include China, the UK, Austria, and Germany in artificial intelligence, metaverse and smart mobility to debut and showcase a multitude of new products and technologies. It runs for three days at Shanghai New International Expo Center with several summits and forums scheduled.

