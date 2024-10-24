Binjiang exemplifies digital economy in new era of reform and opening up

Since its establishment in 2023, the China Data-Element Valley has influenced the digital economy of Hangzhou’s Binjiang District. On October 22, the local government presented its main accomplishments at the 2024 Data Element Development Conference.

Binjiang has already established a mode in the valley after a year of development, known as the “three data and one chain,” which alludes to the Hangzhou Data Exchange, digital certificates for data compliance circulation, the Internet of data, and a blockchain-based mutual recognition mechanism.

In a variety of markets, Hangzhou Data Exchange stimulates the digital economy and encourages the effective sharing and utilization of the company, public and regulatory data. The purpose of the digital certificate for data compliance circulation is to increase circulation efficiency, safeguard legitimate transactions and guarantee data security.

“The mode has helped government and companies solve difficulties in data circulation rights confirmation, mutual trust and regulation,” said Chen Yu, a representative for the Binjiang government. “The mode is one of the core outcomes of the data valley during the last year.”

The first group of pilot companies, a compliance committee made up of 15 specialists, including attorneys, law professors and business founders, plus a pilot scheme framework for data trading were all issued by Binjiang in April.

The number of pilot companies has significantly increased to 46. The paradigm has already been used in a variety of contexts, such as biology, multimedia and finance. To strike a balance between management and monitoring, the committee has worked with local authorities on evaluation and supervision.