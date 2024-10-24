Port of Dunkirk shares its vision on sidelines of shipping forum in Shanghai
Executives from the Port of Dunkirk in France shared their vision for the future shipping and logistics industry and unveiled new plans on the sidelines of the 2024 North Bund Forum.
The Port of Dunkirk Authority plans to invest in the construction of a "plug-and-play" logistics park, the "Dunkirk International Logistics Center," which will cover an area of 150 hectares (1,500,000 square meters) within the port, it announced in Shanghai on Tuesday at a symposium.
It is expected that by 2028, the new logistics center will have 400,000 square meters of modern logistics warehouses, further improving logistics facilities and optimizing transportation networks of Dunkirk.
CEVA Logistics, a leading company in the field of multimodal transport in Europe, also plans to build a new automotive logistics park in the eastern part of the Port of Dunkirk, seamlessly connecting with the port's import and export maritime transport business
The port has also accelerated the development of a series of projects including offshore wind farms, photovoltaic facilities, green hydrogen production, and synthetic fuel production to contribute to a green future. They will lay the foundation for the reindustrialization development of the Port of Dunkirk, it said.
"Since establishing a sister port relationship in 2010, the Port of Shanghai and the Port of Dunkirk have engaged in extensive cooperation in areas such as ocean shipping, sea-rail intermodal transport, inland waterway logistics, and port industry," said Zhang Shuxin, deputy director general of Shanghai Commission of Transport.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. The Port of Dunkirk has maintained a good cooperative relationship with Chinese ports since it became a sister port with Shanghai in 2010.