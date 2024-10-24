Port of Dunkirk shares its vision on sidelines of shipping forum in Shanghai

Executives from the Port of Dunkirk in France shared their vision for the future shipping and logistics industry and unveiled new plans on the sidelines of the 2024 North Bund Forum.

The Port of Dunkirk Authority plans to invest in the construction of a "plug-and-play" logistics park, the "Dunkirk International Logistics Center," which will cover an area of 150 hectares (1,500,000 square meters) within the port, it announced in Shanghai on Tuesday at a symposium.



It is expected that by 2028, the new logistics center will have 400,000 square meters of modern logistics warehouses, further improving logistics facilities and optimizing transportation networks of Dunkirk.

