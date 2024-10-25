﻿
60 seconds to CIIE: A global marketplace

﻿ Sun Chao
﻿ Shen Mengdan
﻿ Shen Xinyi
﻿ Zhong Youyang
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
Sun Chao Shen Mengdan Shen Xinyi Zhong Youyang Alexander Bushroe
  14:10 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0
Have you been hearing the buzz about CIIE lately? Don't miss our first episode of a 60-second series explainer that uncovers the secrets of this dynamic global marketplace.
Edited by Sun Chao, Zhong Youyang, Shen Xinyi. Reported by Shen Mengdan, Alexander Bushroe. Subtitles by Alexander Bushroe, Sun Chao.

Have you been hearing the buzz about CIIE lately?

In just 10 days, all eyes will be on Shanghai for the 7th China International Import Expo, running from November 5 to 10!

But the CIIE isn't just any expo–it's a global marketplace where the world's best come to shine.

Since 2018, it's become a powerhouse, drawing 289 of the Fortune 500 companies and generating deals valued over US$420 billion.

This year, the expo covers 366,000 square meters, featuring over 2,000 enterprises from 100+ countries.

And for the first time, Fortune 500 giants like Mitsubishi Corporation and NTT are joining the fray.

Mark your calendars and join us in this celebration of global trade and innovation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Mitsubishi
