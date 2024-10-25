60 seconds to CIIE: A global marketplace

Have you been hearing the buzz about CIIE lately?

In just 10 days, all eyes will be on Shanghai for the 7th China International Import Expo, running from November 5 to 10!

But the CIIE isn't just any expo–it's a global marketplace where the world's best come to shine.

Since 2018, it's become a powerhouse, drawing 289 of the Fortune 500 companies and generating deals valued over US$420 billion.

This year, the expo covers 366,000 square meters, featuring over 2,000 enterprises from 100+ countries.

And for the first time, Fortune 500 giants like Mitsubishi Corporation and NTT are joining the fray.

Mark your calendars and join us in this celebration of global trade and innovation.