﻿
Biz / Event

Chinese travelers set their sights on adventure

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
Voyages to remote destinations are the fastest-growing segment of the cruise industry, with the scale of the adventure cruise travel market nearly tripling from 2021 to 2023.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
Chinese travelers set their sights on adventure
Ti Gong

Captain Etienne Garcia talks about his expedition adventures at the Pudong event.

An event to promote expedition cruise tourism has been held in the Pudong New Area with more Chinese travelers turning their eyes to the niche market in recent years.

Voyages to remote destinations are the fastest-growing segment of the cruise industry, with the scale of the adventure cruise travel market nearly tripling from 2021 to 2023, according to the Expedition Cruise Network.

Expedition cruise travel is forecast to continue growing this year, with surging demand for visits to polar regions. Antarctica remains the most sought-after destination for adventure cruises, followed by Greenland and the home of polar bears, the Svalbard Archipelago, according to ECN.

Chinese travelers set their sights on adventure
Ponant

A cruise ship makes its way through the ice on a polar expedition.

China had become the world's second-largest source of tourists for Antarctica, second only to the United States, before the pandemic, according to a report released by the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) for the 2023-24 season.

American tourists still dominate Antarctic tourism, with the Chinese market ranking third, according to the report.

The event organized by French luxury expedition cruise brand Ponant, which has been serving the Chinese market for 15 years, celebrated the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

Captain Etienne Garcia, helmsman of icebreaker Le Commandant-Charcot, set a new record in human Arctic exploration in September this year by completing the transit of the North Pole of Inaccessibility, the Geographic North Pole, and the Magnetic North Pole during a single voyage.

Chinese travelers set their sights on adventure
Ti Gong

Cruise expedition photos on display at China Art Museum during the event.

He told how he navigated the PC2 icebreaker to achieve the feat and how the oceans and polar regions had inspired his exploration over the past two decades.

"We can see increases of Chinese explorers in recent years and the figure is recovering to pre-pandemic level, and they vary in all ages, from young couples to teenagers and the elderly," he said. "We have witnessed the interest of Chinese travelers in expedition cruises."

Nearly 800 photographs taken by Ponant China passengers were on display, offering a visual feast that spanned from Antarctica to the Arctic and across global niche destinations.

Chinese travelers set their sights on adventure
Ti Gong

Cruise expedition photos on display at China Art Museum.

Chinese travelers set their sights on adventure
Ponant

Three polar bears spotted during an expedition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong New Area
Greenland
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     