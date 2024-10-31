60 seconds to CIIE: A glimpse into six dynamic zones

Curious about what's on display at the CIIE? Get a glimpse into six dynamic zones showcasing the world's best since 2018.

Start with the Food and Agricultural Products zone for a global gourmet adventure. Head to the Intelligent Industry and IT zone to see cutting-edge tech innovations. Check out the Automobiles zone for the future of green mobility with new energy vehicles. Explore the Consumer Goods zone for the latest lifestyle trends and essentials. Visit the Medical Equipment and Healthcare Products zone for breakthroughs in health technology. And in the Trade in Services zone, connect with services powering global commerce.

But CIIE is more than exhibits–it's about progress. The Hongqiao International Economic Forum gathers global experts to shape our future.

Whether you're a foodie, tech geek, car lover, or entrepreneur, the CIIE has something for you. Follow us for more on this incredible journey. See you there!