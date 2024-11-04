60 seconds to CIIE: A growing global community

The CIIE begins tomorrow! It's more than an expo–it's a growing global community. Over 150 international companies and organizations have been with us since 2018. Some have been steadfast participants, returning year after year.

New friends are growing too. Last year, 11 countries joined for the first time. This year, the circle widens as Norway, Slovakia, Benin, Burundi, and Madagascar make their debut.

But it's not just about numbers–it's about innovation! This year, we'll see a New Material section at Intelligent Industry and IT zone. The Automobiles zone will feature autonomous driving and low-altitude economy breakthroughs.The Innovation Incubation Special Section highlights the digital economy, green tech, life sciences, and manufacturing, offering startups a platform to connect with investors.

Join us in this celebration of progress and opportunity. See you at the CIIE!






