﻿
Biz / Event

60 seconds to CIIE: A growing global community

﻿ Sun Chao
﻿ Shen Xinyi
﻿ Zhong Youyang
﻿ Shen Mengdan
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
Sun Chao Shen Xinyi Zhong Youyang Shen Mengdan Alexander Bushroe
  13:19 UTC+8, 2024-11-04       0
Last year, 11 countries joined for the first time. This year, the circle widens as Norway, Slovakia, Benin, Burundi, and Madagascar make their debut.
﻿ Sun Chao
﻿ Shen Xinyi
﻿ Zhong Youyang
﻿ Shen Mengdan
﻿ Alexander Bushroe
Sun Chao Shen Xinyi Zhong Youyang Shen Mengdan Alexander Bushroe
  13:19 UTC+8, 2024-11-04       0

Edited by Sun Chao, Shen Xinyi, Zhong Youyang. Reported by Shen Mengdan. Subtitles by Sun Chao, Chen Jie.

The CIIE begins tomorrow! It's more than an expo–it's a growing global community. Over 150 international companies and organizations have been with us since 2018. Some have been steadfast participants, returning year after year.

New friends are growing too. Last year, 11 countries joined for the first time. This year, the circle widens as Norway, Slovakia, Benin, Burundi, and Madagascar make their debut.

But it's not just about numbers–it's about innovation! This year, we'll see a New Material section at Intelligent Industry and IT zone. The Automobiles zone will feature autonomous driving and low-altitude economy breakthroughs.The Innovation Incubation Special Section highlights the digital economy, green tech, life sciences, and manufacturing, offering startups a platform to connect with investors.

Join us in this celebration of progress and opportunity. See you at the CIIE!



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     