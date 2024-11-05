Qingpu inks CIIE's first deal in 2024, worth US$50m

The first order of the Shanghai trading group at this year's CIIE was signed between HIWIN Motion Control and System Technology, based in Qingpu District, and exhibitor HIWIN GmbH, a globally renowned professional manufacturer of motion control products and system technology products.

Shanghai's first deal at the 7th China International Import Expo was sealed around 1:30pm on Tuesday and involved a procurement order worth US$50 million.

The order involves products such as robots and modules and is expected to significantly enhance the core competitiveness of HIWIN Motion Control and System Technology in the fields of semiconductors, automotive and 3C.

"CIIE provides a platform for us to purchase the most needed products and stay in contact with overseas companies, thus boosting our own development," said Wu Jinhui, a representative from the company.

Established in 2010, the company provides complete solutions for precision motion control and transmission in the fields of semiconductors, automotives, and 3C equipment manufacturing, with an annual output value of around 700 million yuan (US$98.5 million).

The cooperation is also expected to expand the market share of HIWIN GmbH and enhance its brand influence.

Since the first China International Import Expo in 2018, Qingpu District has signed the "first order" of the Shanghai delegation for seven consecutive years, with a cumulative first-order amount of US$2.18 billion.