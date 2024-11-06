Songjiang-based firms make their presence felt at CIIE

Songjiang District's G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor will host a trade and investment matchmaking conference during the ongoing CIIE.

Songjiang District and the companies based in the district are actively participating in the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo, eyeing cooperation and investment prospects that have yielded positive outcomes. The district's G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor will host a trade and investment matchmaking conference during the CIIE. The event will highlight the investment climate and collaboration opportunities, as well as development potential. It will involve the promotion and exchanges of major cities, districts, and counties, industrial parks, intelligent manufacturing industry and biomedicine industry clusters, universities, and financial institutions.

On Tuesday, the Songjiang District trading group sealed its first deal at this year's CIIE, which involved a procurement order worth about 46 million yuan (US$6.4 million). Ferrero and Songjiang-based food retailer Lyfen signed an agreement that covered the purchase of imported chocolates and other food products. Lyfen plans to place additional purchase orders for high-quality imported food during the CIIE, with a total anticipated procurement amount of 248 million yuan.

