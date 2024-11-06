Songjiang-based firms make their presence felt at CIIE
Songjiang District and the companies based in the district are actively participating in the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo, eyeing cooperation and investment prospects that have yielded positive outcomes.
The district's G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor will host a trade and investment matchmaking conference during the CIIE. The event will highlight the investment climate and collaboration opportunities, as well as development potential.
It will involve the promotion and exchanges of major cities, districts, and counties, industrial parks, intelligent manufacturing industry and biomedicine industry clusters, universities, and financial institutions.
On Tuesday, the Songjiang District trading group sealed its first deal at this year's CIIE, which involved a procurement order worth about 46 million yuan (US$6.4 million).
Ferrero and Songjiang-based food retailer Lyfen signed an agreement that covered the purchase of imported chocolates and other food products.
Lyfen plans to place additional purchase orders for high-quality imported food during the CIIE, with a total anticipated procurement amount of 248 million yuan.
As a "regular guest" of CIIE, Shanghai beauty brand Forest Cabin is marking its fifth consecutive year of presence at the event. It introduced a camellia peptide essence and showcased innovative research and development achievements in the skincare field.
The company set up its new research and manufacturing base in Songjiang's Xinqiao Town within the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor. The modern beauty scientific research and manufacturing base that integrates digitalization, greening, and high scientific research is the city's first carbon-neutral cosmetics factory.
During this year's Double 11 shopping spree, the transaction volume of the company's goods sold on Tmall in the first four hours amounted to nearly 140 million yuan, a 92 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Focusing on research in the field of Chinese red camellia skincare and combining Chinese characteristic plants with modern skincare technology, the company has obtained 77 patents, including 40 invention patents.