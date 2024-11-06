Qingpu-based firms have an active presence at CIIE

Companies in Qingpu District, permanent venue for the China International Import Expo, are showing their latest products and technologies at this year's event.

A procurement order totaling US$600 million was sealed on Wednesday between Amakhi Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co Ltd based in Qingpu New City and Sobei Genomics Inc. The two sides are to deepen cooperation and promote the development and application of gene therapy technology.

Amakhi Biotechnology is mainly engaged in technology development, technical consultation, R&D of bio-chemical product technology, import and export of goods, health consultation services, and sales of pre-packaged food.