Qingpu-based firms have an active presence at CIIE

  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-06
Officials in the district, permanent venue for the China International Import Expo, vows continue to optimize the business environment and maximize the event's spillover effects.
  20:54 UTC+8, 2024-11-06

Companies in Qingpu District, permanent venue for the China International Import Expo, are showing their latest products and technologies at this year's event.

A procurement order totaling US$600 million was sealed on Wednesday between Amakhi Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co Ltd based in Qingpu New City and Sobei Genomics Inc. The two sides are to deepen cooperation and promote the development and application of gene therapy technology.

Amakhi Biotechnology is mainly engaged in technology development, technical consultation, R&D of bio-chemical product technology, import and export of goods, health consultation services, and sales of pre-packaged food.

A procurement order totaling US$600 million is signed at the CIIE.

Qingpu New City is at the core of Qingpu's "one city, two wings" layout, serving as a central node and key link for Shanghai facing the Yangtze River Delta. Officials say it will continue to optimize the business environment, maximize the spillover effects of the CIIE, and expand new patterns of open cooperation.

Pigeon, a supplier of maternal and child products with a factory in Qingpu, reproduces the research and development laboratory scene of its "bio-mimetic pacifier 3S model" for the first time at the CIIE.

The Pigeon Maternal and Infant Skin Care Research Center also makes its debut at the event, introducing new and star products from Pigeon's baby skincare series and tracing the company's basic research results, natural ingredients, and scientific formulations.

YTO Express, headquartered in Qingpu, displays a scale model of the Oriental World Port currently under construction in Jiaxing, in neighboring Zhejiang Province. The port is the first professional international cargo hub in the Yangtze River Delta and the core of YTO's international logistics network.

