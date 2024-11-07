Ongoing CIIE bears fruit in cooperation and investment agreements

The 7th China International Import Expo is bearing fruitful results in cooperation and investment, both inside and outside of the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

The 7th China International Import Expo is bearing fruitful results in cooperation and investment, both inside and outside of the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Collaboration boosts testing, inspection & certification A smart city sensor and operation laboratory which aims to empower the new quality productive forces of laboratories and smart city development in China was unveiled on Wednesday during the ongoing 7th China International Import Expo.

The laboratory is jointly developed and operated by SGS Group, a Swiss multinational which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services, and Shenzhen Technology University under a collaboration agreement reached during CIIE. The future-oriented and data-driven laboratory relying on digital technologies focuses on the development of smart cities and features a range of services, including online project management, test automation, remote monitoring, equipment scheduling management, data flow, and automated reporting, to enhance testing efficiency and service quality. "The size of China TIC (testing, inspection and certification) market has been expanding in a very fast speed especially in the past 20 years," said Charles Ly Wa Hoi, Executive Vice President of SGS Group and Head of Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition. "China will continue to be one of our strategic markets, and we have always been developing capabilities that aligned with China economy development priorities."and education.

Local tea drink chain operator Heytea inked a deal with SGS on Wednesday to collaborate on nutritional labeling, as it seeks to establish quality control measures to lay down a solid foundation for its overseas expansion. SGS Group would offer market access, food safety standards, and relevant regulatory approval in overseas markets. Through the partnership, Heytea expects to further tap SGS' global expertise network and resources and speed up its quality control efforts to establish itself as a role model for local tea drink vendors in the global landscape.

Districts and companies deepen cooperation During the Invest in China – 2024 Shanghai City Investment Promotion Conference on Wednesday, Yangpu District and Shanghai-based XTransfer, which offers cross-border financial and payment services for small- and medium-sized enterprises, signed a strategic cooperation agreement.

Based on the agreement, XTransfer will leverage the regional and resource advantages of the district and use digital cross-border financial services and intelligent risk control technology to provide comprehensive financial support for domestic and overseas medium-sized, small and micro foreign trade firms, helping them expand their business and trade globally. Yangpu District was designated as a demonstration base for mass entrepreneurship and innovation by the State Council in 2016. XTransfer, founded in 2017, is China's first business-to-business foreign trade financial platform and is headquartered in Yangpu. Since 2021, XTransfer has been committed to helping promote Yangpu's "online new economy" development strategy. It has served more than 550,000 small and micro foreign trade enterprises.

Qingpu District inked two foreign-funded projects with Deltahealth Hospital Shanghai and curtain wall enterprise Meite at the conference. Based on the plan, Singaporean company Meite International Pte Ltd will invest and establish a new curtain wall manufacturing company in Shanghai Qingpu Industrial Zone. With investment of US$20 million, it will mainly be engaged in the research, development, and production of the new generation of green and intelligent curtain wall products, and become the headquarters of the Singaporean company in China. It will also serve as an operation platform that integrates an international technology exchange center, an intelligent manufacturing center, and the Sino-Singapore Green Building Alliance Service Center, according to the district government.