Ti Gong

The ongoing 7th China International Import Expo is cooking up a feast with exhibitors bringing mouth-watering delicacies from around the world, tempting attendees with a global gourmet adventure. Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's leading producer and exporter of premium beef, lamb, and venison, is attending CIIE for the seventh consecutive year. At its CIIE booth, it creates an immersive tasting space for attendees, showcasing natural, delicious, and healthy grass-fed red meat products from New Zealand, as well as its one-stop e-commerce services, with an onsite central kitchen established. It is premiering its Honest series of grass-fed red meat products including beef patties and a hotpot lamb roll which will be launched after CIIE. A beef cheese burger, which consumers can enjoy by simply heating it up, is also debuted.

Ti Gong

People will also find the newly upgraded retail products of grass-fed beef, lamb, and venison from Silver Fern Farms at the CIIE. The Chinese market remains an important growth engine for global meat exporters. According to a Boston Consulting Group report, there is strong demand for premium imported meats from China's high-end restaurant and retail sectors. "We have localized our grass-fed red meat offerings to cater to Chinese consumers," said Patrick Lu, manager in charge of the China market for Silver Fern Farms. "For example, we introduced beef slices and hot pot lamb roll which are great for Chinese hotpot."

Ti Gong

Nordic Aqua, a Norwegian land-based Atlantic salmon farming company, made its debut at the CIIE. With the theme of "Together for a Greener Future of Aquaculture," Nordic Aqua showcases its cutting-edge land-based farming technology and locally farmed fresh Atlantic salmon at the event. Employing an advanced Recirculating Aquaculture System, Nordic Aqua has established China's first commercial-scaled land-based Atlantic salmon farm in Xiangshan County, Ningbo City, neighboring Zhejiang Province. At CIIE, Nordic Aqua features its standout product – the locally farmed Nordic Pure Atlantic salmon. Many visitors were fascinated to see live Atlantic salmon for the first time.

Dong Jun / SHINE

It takes about two years to raise Atlantic salmon, from hatching to harvest in Nordic Aqua's farm in Xiangshan. During this period, experienced farming experts closely monitor fish welfare indicators to ensure the Atlantic salmon grow healthily. The facility utilizes the aquaculture system to provide a pristine environment with purified and disinfected water. "Since its launch in April, Nordic Pure Atlantic has been very well-received in the market. By the second quarter this year, our production had reached 523 tonnes," said Andreas Thorud, Managing Director of Nordic Aqua's subsidiary in China. "There's a significant opportunity for growth in China. Last year, China imported over 80,000 tonnes of fresh Atlantic salmon, and we believe this demand will continue to rise."

Ti Gong

The State of Mato Grosso, known as the most important agricultural and livestock production area in Brazil, brought its agricultural products to Chinese partners and trading companies at CIIE. It is organizing a variety of interactive presentations and food tasting activities to promote beef, bean products, and other agricultural products. "We are showing our meat, soybean and sesame products at CIIE this time. China is a major agricultural trading partner of Mato Grosso and we provide preferential policies for Chinese agricultural companies," said César Miranda, State Secretariat for Economic Development of Mato Grosso. "The CIIE is a supreme platform for trade as after last year's CIIE, we have welcomed quite a number of Chinese delegations."

Ti Gong

Representatives from Mato Grosso have reaped a rich harvest during the CIIE with three cooperation agreements already inked. In addition, attendees to the Food and Agricultural Products zone will find everything delicious from fruits and honey to ham, nuts and chocolate.