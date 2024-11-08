Products from African countries shine at CIIE

An exclusive area for African products helping produce such as Madagascar's lamb, Ethiopia's coffee, South Sudan's shea butter, and more to reach a broader international market.

At the Food and Agricultural Products zone of the 7th China International Import Expo, Amadou Thera from the Republic of Mali was busy printing his mobile phone number on a product brochure while volunteering as a translator for his fellow exhibitors. "This year, I have many African fellows at the CIIE, some in the national pavilion and some at the forums or art exhibitions, with the most in the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area," said Thera.

The 7th CIIE's Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area features a variety of global cuisines across three venues. To help more developing countries to participate in the economic globalization process, this year's CIIE supports 37 least-developed countries to participate in national and corporate exhibitions. The exclusive area for African products has also expanded, with a total of 26 booths from 12 of the least developed African countries and regions, increasing the exhibition area to 225 square meters. Madagascar's lamb, Ethiopia's coffee, South Sudan's shea butter, and more will reach a broader international market through the CIIE platform.

Thera, who is attending for the fourth time, uses the dynamic rhythm of African drums to promote his products. Last year, after graduating with a PhD from Southwest Forestry University, he started selling skincare products produced by his hometown factory. Through the CIIE, sales of natural handmade skincare products from Mali have seen an annual sales increase of 2 percent, not only driving employment but also introducing pure natural skincare products from Mali to China and the world.

"There are certain challenges in the global market, but China is one of the most resilient and best-performing markets," Thera said. "We have met with many buyers through the CIIE, and the conversion rate and results are very good." Thera said the CIIE has allowed him to meet many import and export companies, including Chinese people who plan to sell products to international markets. "I have registered a trading company in Kunming and have many agents in Shanghai. Many Chinese friends have added me on WeChat, looking forward to growing the brand together."

Justin, from the Republic of South Sudan, is attending the CIIE for the first time. He was an exchange student at Tongji University for three months in 2005. After nearly 20 years away, his return has left him with a deep impression of an ever-changing Shanghai. Justin's wife, Regina, is in charge of the Urban South Group shea butter factory in South Sudan. She said that in her country, shea nut picking and refining is passed from generation to generation. During harvest season, women and children work together in a series of processes such as picking, collecting, crushing, and packaging.

Justin brought several bottles of pure liquid honey, which locals collect in the wild. "Our shea butter has been sold to Europe and America, and the pure honey market feedback is also good. We hope to participate in the vibrant Chinese market through the CIIE, bringing the best of South Sudan and the fruits of local labor, and also to see the world's top food technology changes and industry trend here." At the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September, China granted zero-tariff treatment for all the least developed African countries that have diplomatic relations with China.