Taiwanese companies make a splash at CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Dr. Jou, a high-end medical beauty brand of Dr. Morita and one of the many firms from Taiwan, signed a strategic cooperation deal with Shanghai firm SPH Kyuan Trade at the CIIE.
  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0

Companies from China's Taiwan had a strong presence at the 7th China International Import Expo, and cooperation has brought results.

Dr. Jou, a high-end medical beauty brand of Dr. Morita, signed a strategic cooperation deal with SPH Kyuan Trade, which is affiliated with Shanghai Pharma, at the expo. The collaboration aims to combine both sides' strengths in research and development, channels, and market expansion.

The global medical beauty market is witnessing tremendous expansion and transformation, driven by rising consumer demand for individualized and professional skincare treatments. Through strategic cooperation, the two parties hope to achieve not just technological and product breakthroughs, but also far-reaching changes in industry norms and market services.

Ti Gong

Dr.Jou, a high-end medical beauty brand of Dr. Morita, has signed a cooperation agreement with SPH Kyuan Trade.

Delta, a Taiwan-based electronics company, made its debut at this year's CIIE. Delta highlighted its dedication to modern quality manufacturing practices through a variety of goods and solutions, as well as its emphasis on sustainable development initiatives.

It showcased its accomplishments in smart manufacturing, intelligent building, AI data center, sustainable development, and collaborative development with partners in three major divisions.

Delta's power supply and thermal management skills, along with its low-carbon building and factory microgrid green energy-saving solutions, are enabling "zero-carbon factories."

Namchow Group has been attending the expo for the seventh year in a row, increasing its booth space from 90 square meters at the first CIIE to 260 square meters this year. It is introducing new snack and butter products this time.

