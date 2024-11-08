Taiwanese companies make a splash at CIIE

Companies from China's Taiwan had a strong presence at the 7th China International Import Expo, and cooperation has brought results.

Dr. Jou, a high-end medical beauty brand of Dr. Morita, signed a strategic cooperation deal with SPH Kyuan Trade, which is affiliated with Shanghai Pharma, at the expo. The collaboration aims to combine both sides' strengths in research and development, channels, and market expansion.

The global medical beauty market is witnessing tremendous expansion and transformation, driven by rising consumer demand for individualized and professional skincare treatments. Through strategic cooperation, the two parties hope to achieve not just technological and product breakthroughs, but also far-reaching changes in industry norms and market services.