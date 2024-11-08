Chinese service platforms enhance global connectivity

New cross-border tax research alliance announced at CIIE aims to provide expert guidance on international tax matters with tax lawyer Lin Jianyong as its first chief expert.

The ongoing 7th China International Import Expo witnessed a batch of initiatives to enhance cross-border trade, tax compliance and easy and reliable payment. They fit well with the national strategies of high standard opening-up and help Chinese firms go global, analysts said.

Debut of an alliance for cross-border tax expertise A new cross-border tax research alliance aims to provide expert guidance on international tax matters. It was founded during a China bilateral tax treaty case study seminar as part of CIIE's Shanghai Forum, which is comprised of nearly 100 events. Sixteen people from all over the country were appointed as the first batch of experts. Lin Jianyong, a tax lawyer from the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, is the alliance's chief expert.

Speakers discussed tax treaties of global trade and activities during the seminar, hosted by Shanghai Huangtu Law Firm, under the guidance of the Shanghai Service Industry Federation. Lin also addressed the complex challenges of global taxation, particularly in the context of the digital economy.

Digital innovation drives logistics efficiency YQN, a Shanghai-based global logistics digital service provider, released upgraded integrated logistic solutions at the CIIE. It offers professional and flexible services include sea freight and warehousing, and last-mile delivery services. By embracing digitization, YQN aims to offer more efficient and flexible services for its clients.

YQN's network now spans 25 branches across North America, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company's focus on digital innovation has enabled it to optimize operations and better serve clients in various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, furniture, and new energy. YQN upgraded digitization processes to form a closed-loop service, including online price checking, online booking, online tracking, and online fulfillment. It also covers digital twin technology of overseas warehouses for cross-border e-commerce services, helping customers remotely visualize the management of inventories and quickly complete the shipment of different channels.

