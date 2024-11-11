Qingpu reaps fruitful results during China International Import Expo

Qingpu District, the permanent host venue of the China International Import Expo, has reaped fruitful results during this year's CIIE in procurement and cultural exchanges.

The district's transaction group reached an intended procurement amount of US$442 million during this year's CIIE, exceeding the forecast amount by nearly US$100 million, the authorities revealed on Monday.

The procurement areas involve four major exhibition zones – intelligent industry and information technology, food and agricultural products, consumer goods, and medical equipment and health care, with procurement targets from 10 countries across four continents, including the United States, Germany, South Korea, and Australia.

Among them are many Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises such as ABB, Dow, and Sunkist.