Qingpu reaps fruitful results during China International Import Expo
Qingpu District, the permanent host venue of the China International Import Expo, has reaped fruitful results during this year's CIIE in procurement and cultural exchanges.
The district's transaction group reached an intended procurement amount of US$442 million during this year's CIIE, exceeding the forecast amount by nearly US$100 million, the authorities revealed on Monday.
The procurement areas involve four major exhibition zones – intelligent industry and information technology, food and agricultural products, consumer goods, and medical equipment and health care, with procurement targets from 10 countries across four continents, including the United States, Germany, South Korea, and Australia.
Among them are many Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises such as ABB, Dow, and Sunkist.
"The purchased goods not only cover direct consumer products such as food and beauty products, but also shift towards high-end industries such as industrial automation and robotics, energy conservation, low carbon, and environmental protection technologies, significantly enhancing the quality of procurement," Zhu Feng, deputy director of the Qingpu District Commerce Commission, told a press conference.
A procurement order worth US$50 million was signed between HIWIN Motion Control and System Technology, based in Qingpu District, and exhibitor HIWIN GmbH, a globally renowned professional manufacturer of motion control products and system technology products.
The order involved products such as robots and modules and is expected to significantly enhance the core competitiveness of HIWIN Motion Control and System Technology in the fields of semiconductors, automotives, and 3C.
During the expo, Qingpu District organized 36 investment promotion activities, including the "Silk Road E-commerce" Cooperation and Innovation Development Conference.
Sofima Automotive Filter (Shanghai) Co has been successfully elevated to the regional headquarters of multinational companies in Shanghai during the CIIE.
The district set up temporary offices at the Greenland Global Commodity Trade Hub and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) during this year's CIIE to provide consultation and business registration services for companies.
Nivea which is registered in the district achieved the successful approval of its W630 as a new cosmetic ingredient during the expo.
It also invited 33 female digital economy entrepreneurs from Asia, Africa,and Latin America to Qingpu.
They were briefed on the development and practices of the "Silk Road E-commerce" cooperation pilot zone in the district, further promoting international cooperation and exchanges.