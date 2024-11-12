﻿
Biz / Event

Xuhui developing internationally competitive quality highland

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
District plan will see multinationals participating in the drafting of standards, and the cultivation of meteorology testing centers and product quality testing centers.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0

Xuhui District is developing an internationally competitive quality highland with a number of measures rolled out and enterprises, organizations and individuals honored on Tuesday.

Based on the plan, multinationals will participate in the drafting of standards, and a batch of national and municipal level meteorology testing centers and product quality testing centers will be cultivated in the district.

Xuhui has been implementing a "Chief Quality Officer" system in enterprises, someone who is fully responsible for quality improvement and innovation, and training, thereby improving the level of enterprise quality management.

On Tuesday, several companies, organizations and individuals were honored with government quality awards by the district.

Among them was Feng Zhigang, principal of Shanghai High School.

For over 30 years, he has cultivated more than 1,200 students with a strong potential in mathematics, and since 2000, under his guidance, students have won 17 gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad, the most in the country.

"The award is a great encouragement for us to promote the creation of a platform for the early cultivation of top innovative talent," said Feng.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     