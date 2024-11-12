Xuhui developing internationally competitive quality highland

Xuhui District is developing an internationally competitive quality highland with a number of measures rolled out and enterprises, organizations and individuals honored on Tuesday.

Based on the plan, multinationals will participate in the drafting of standards, and a batch of national and municipal level meteorology testing centers and product quality testing centers will be cultivated in the district.

Xuhui has been implementing a "Chief Quality Officer" system in enterprises, someone who is fully responsible for quality improvement and innovation, and training, thereby improving the level of enterprise quality management.

On Tuesday, several companies, organizations and individuals were honored with government quality awards by the district.

Among them was Feng Zhigang, principal of Shanghai High School.

For over 30 years, he has cultivated more than 1,200 students with a strong potential in mathematics, and since 2000, under his guidance, students have won 17 gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad, the most in the country.

"The award is a great encouragement for us to promote the creation of a platform for the early cultivation of top innovative talent," said Feng.