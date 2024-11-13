﻿
High tech on display at science and technology fair in Jiading

The fair for the Yangtze River Delta introduces a science and technology talent recruitment area for the first time to promote scientific innovation and industrial upgrading.
Ti Gong

The Jiading District Science and Innovation Core plan is released.

The 7th Scientific Technology Fair for the Yangtze River Delta opened at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading District on Wednesday, showcasing cutting-edge technologies with around 70 activities to boost high-tech development in the region.

The expo has three major exhibition areas – the Yangtze River Delta comprehensive display area, the science and technology achievements area, and the science and technology ecology area.

For the first time, a science and technology talent recruitment area has been introduced, providing a platform and opportunities to promote scientific and technological innovation and industrial upgrading.

Ti Gong

The blueprint of the core.

Shanghai Gongji Technology showcases the industrial application of core technologies for high-precision vehicle positioning under all conditions, while Jiyu Technology brings an unmanned mobile power bank to the fair.

ISoftStone, a leading Chinese enterprise in innovative digital technology products and services, displays its latest humanoid robot, Tianqing 01.

Kyland Technology Co is showcasing its latest industrial Internet underlying technology products in industrial operating systems, industrial network chips, and industrial tool software.

Ti Gong

Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, addresses the fair.

The Jiading District Science and Innovation Core plan was released during the forum, which will serve as a pioneering area for scientific and technological achievements and a source for future-oriented industries, driving the accelerated development of new quality productive forces.

The science and innovation core in the Juyuan New District of Jiading New City covers an area of 2.4 square kilometers, and its collaborative development area includes the entire Juyuan New District and surrounding areas.

The core area is home to five national scientific research institutes, 230 high-tech enterprises, and 6,000 scientific research professionals at present, boasting a supreme scientific and technological innovation ecosystem.

Ti Gong

A visitor tries out a driving simulator.

By 2030, the Science and Innovation Core will gather more than 30 scientific and technological platforms at municipal level or above, with the proportion of science and technology enterprises exceeding 70 percent.

Equipped with smart tracks with motion tracking and data analysis systems, multifunctional sports fields, children's play areas, and outdoor fitness areas, a comprehensive community park will be part of the core, providing a healthy, energetic and intelligent leisure space through the combination of technology and sports.

The Science and Innovation Core focuses on the three major billion-level leading industries in the district – automotive, intelligent sensors and the Internet of Things (integrated circuits), and medical equipment and precision medicine.

It will also promote the transformation of original technological breakthroughs and major scientific and technological achievements in the three major tracks of future intelligence, future materials, and future space, said Fan Yuyan, deputy director of the Jiading District Science and Technology Commission.

According to the plan, by 2030, the core will attract more than 8,000 new professionals, and a vibrant international science and innovation community will be established.

Ti Gong

A robot on display at the fair.

If you go:

Opening hours: 9am-5pm, through November 15

Venue: Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center

Address: 7575 Boyuan Road, Anting Town, Jiading District 上海市嘉定区安亭镇博园路7575号

Admission: Free

