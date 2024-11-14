Qingpu to provide more precise services for firms

District maps out measures to foster a first-class market-oriented and international business environment, amplifying the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo.

Qingpu District mapped out four campaigns and 10 measures to provide more precise services for foreign-funded enterprises and small and medium-sized firms and further foster a first-class international business environment on Wednesday, amplifying the spillover effect of the China International Import Expo. The Shanghai Inclusive Finance Advisory Qingpu Service Hub was inaugurated. Based on the plan, the Shanghai Xihongqiao Business Development Co and banking institutions such as the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone branches of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China and Qingpu branches of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Bank of Shanghai, and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank will collaborate to facilitate online and offline service channels, accurately irrigating the real economy with "financial flow" and safeguard the healthy development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the district.

Qingpu, where the CIIE's permanent host venue is located, is promoting the "1+X" business environment brand construction, aiming to attract more multinationals and other businesses to invest and start business in Qingpu through continuous business environment optimization. To provide more precise services for key enterprises, such as Huawei, the district has been improving services for household registration, housing, and children's enrollment. It has allocated around 12,000 apartments for Huawei's employees. Currently, the district has a total of 32,000 public rental and talent settlement housing apartments, and it plans to provide 50,000 apartments for talent by the end of 2025.

