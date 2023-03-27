China's non-financial outbound direct investment surges in Jan-Feb

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) surged 35.7% year on year to US$19.77 billion in the first two months of the year, official data showed Monday.

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) surged 35.7 percent year on year to 136.04 billion yuan(US$19.77 billion) in the first two months of the year, official data showed Monday.

In US dollar terms, the ODI stood at US$19.96 billion in the January-February period, a rapid increase of 26.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In the first two months of 2023, outbound investment channeled into leasing and business services rose 22.3 percent from a year ago to US$4.72 billion, while that into wholesale and retail came in at US$4.09 billion, logging a yearly increase of 17.2 percent.

Sectors such as manufacturing and construction also registered growth in outbound investment.

During the same period, the non-financial ODI in countries along the Belt and Road jumped 27.8 percent year on year to US$4.04 billion, accounting for 20.2 percent of the total ODI.