Financiers honored for contributions to Shanghai's growth

City's financial industry, with more than 1,700 certified financial institutions, saw output rise 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 864.7 billion yuan (US$120 billion) in 2023.

Ti Gong

Twenty-two Shanghai financiers have been recognized for their contributions to the growth of the city's financial market in 2023.

Wang Yunfeng, of HSBC China, and He Qingwen, of the China Financial Futures Exchange, were among the award winners unveiled on Thursday night.

The award ceremony was organized by Xinhua news agency under the guidance of the national financial authorities and the local government.

This year marked the 13th anniversary of the awards which have witnessed the city's growth as an international financial hub. Official data shows that the output of Shanghai's financial industry rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier to 864.7 billion yuan (US$120 billion) in 2023, with the transaction value topping 3,373 trillion yuan.

By the end of last year, Shanghai was home to more than 1,700 certified financial institutions, of which 30 percent were foreign-invested.