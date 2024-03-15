Biz / Finance

Chinese banks report slight forex settlement surplus in February

Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0
China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement surplus of 12 billion yuan (US$1.69 billion) in February, official data showed on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0

China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement surplus of 12 billion yuan (US$1.69 billion) in February, official data showed on Friday.

In yuan terms, forex purchases by banks stood at about 1.09 trillion yuan, while sales reached about 1.08 trillion yuan, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.

China's forex market saw a stable performance, with a more steady flow of cross-border capital, said Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the administration.

In February, the net inflow of cross-border funds under the goods trade and the securities investment categories both remained at a high level, Wang added.

The daily net inflow of cross-border funds under the goods trade category, deducting the Spring Festival holiday effect and other factors, increased by 3 percent year on year during the period, which continued to underpin the fundamentals of cross-border capital flow, Wang said.

The net increase in foreign holdings of domestic bonds stood at a higher level at 11.1 billion US dollars in February, and foreign investment in domestic stocks turned to net gain during the period, showing a stronger willingness among foreign investors to invest in yuan-denominated assets, Wang added.

Looking ahead, Wang said she believes that China's forex market would maintain stable performance, bolstered by the country's solid economic fundamentals, consistent support policies and the market's growing resilience.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     