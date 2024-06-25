﻿
Hang Seng Bank's support for firms to go green

Hang Seng Bank Limited has announced a number of programs designed to help companies make the transition to a greener economy.
Hang Seng Bank Limited unveiled a range of initiatives to assist businesses in their green transformation yesterday.

As one of the key measures, Hang Seng will establish the HK$80 billion (US$10 billion) sustainability "Power Up" financing fund, which will provide diverse green and sustainability financing solutions for enterprises of different businesses and sizes, encouraging them to actively reduce carbon emissions.

It has launched an online platform for green equipment loan certification for Hong Kong corporate clients, which simplifies the certification process.

A Hang Seng carbon management academy will also be developed to organize experience-sharing sessions for firms in terms of green transformation, and to provide relevant professional training courses for better ESG performances.

"As the largest local bank in Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank has been helping SMEs for many years. We will continue to help enterprises follow the path of sustainable development," said Lee Sau Yee, head of commercial banking at Hang Seng Bank.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
