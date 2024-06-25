﻿
Rising willingness in two-way investment, survey shows

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  18:04 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
Chinese mainland respondents are planning to increase their investments in overseas markets, while the Chinese mainland assets are receiving more attention from overseas investors.
The investment willingness of Chinese from the mainland is on the rise compared with the previous year, according to a new survey by HSBC Group.

The online survey, commissioned in March, covered 11 markets globally and surveyed 11,230 investors aged between 25 and 69, learning about their portfolios, investment behavior, and investment preferences.

More than half (52 percent) of the Chinese mainland respondents plan to increase their investments in overseas markets, with Hong Kong being one of the most popular markets, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, Chinese mainland assets are receiving more attention from overseas investors, especially in Asia, with Hong Kong and Singapore respondents indicating that the Chinese mainland is one of their priority markets for investment.

As the economy continues to rebound, the willingness of mainland investors to reduce their cash holdings and increase their investments is gradually increasing, with over 30 percent of respondents planning to convert 61 percent of their cash into investments in the coming year.

CFP

The Shanghai International High-End Property Society last December attracted people to invest in overseas real estate.

"In the current complex market environment, the affluent in Chinese mainland are globalizing and diversifying their asset allocation with more flexible diversification strategies," said Wang Ying, general manager of wealth management at HSBC China.

"At the same time, we also notice a rising interest of overseas investors in mainland assets, indicating that China's continued economic rebound and upward trend is attractive to investors."

In addition, the survey explored the differences in investment behaviors and asset preferences among the mass affluent mainlanders of different age groups.

The younger generation of investors is showing strong interest in alternative assets: about 40 percent of Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) and Millennial (born between 1981 and 1996) respondents hold gold or precious metals, and 38 percent of Gen Z respondents intend to invest in commodities in the next three years.

It also said Gen Z and Millennial respondents in the Chinese mainland started investing earlier and spent a higher proportion of their monthly net income on investments, compared with their predecessors.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
