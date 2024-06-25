Rising willingness in two-way investment, survey shows

The investment willingness of Chinese from the mainland is on the rise compared with the previous year, according to a new survey by HSBC Group.

The online survey, commissioned in March, covered 11 markets globally and surveyed 11,230 investors aged between 25 and 69, learning about their portfolios, investment behavior, and investment preferences.

More than half (52 percent) of the Chinese mainland respondents plan to increase their investments in overseas markets, with Hong Kong being one of the most popular markets, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, Chinese mainland assets are receiving more attention from overseas investors, especially in Asia, with Hong Kong and Singapore respondents indicating that the Chinese mainland is one of their priority markets for investment.

As the economy continues to rebound, the willingness of mainland investors to reduce their cash holdings and increase their investments is gradually increasing, with over 30 percent of respondents planning to convert 61 percent of their cash into investments in the coming year.