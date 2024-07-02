Plenty of opportunities on China's stock market, says Invesco

China's economic growth remains optimistic, as does the current valuation of Chinese equities, according to an outlook recently released by investment management organization Invesco China.

With the economy maintaining recovery in the second quarter, the outlook expects China's exports and domestic demand to rebound in the second half of the year, with exports, especially to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Latin America and Africa, expected to grow, reflecting the trend of Chinese companies expanding their global business.

Manufacturing exports also grew year on year in the first quarter, indicating increased business activity and production for Chinese companies, the benign momentum of which would hopefully be maintained in the second half.

In addition, data on retail sales, tourism, and the automotive sector were all positive, with retail sales up nearly 5 percent year on year and the e-commerce sector expanding particularly rapidly.

During this year's May Day holiday, tourism receipts were up 13.5 percent annually compared to pre-epidemic levels, and the outlook anticipates China's consumption to grow in the second half.