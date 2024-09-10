Life insurance practitioners gather in Shanghai

The insurance industry may be one of the few that can claim good business prospects against the backdrop of a global economic downturn, participants said at an industry forum in Shanghai on Tuesday.

The second "Million Dollar Roundtable China Day," co-hosted by the Million Dollar Roundtable and the Chamber of International Commerce Shanghai, brought together experts and industry veterans to discuss topics such as financial and health management.

"Under the current tough global economic situation, cash flow management would be the future trend, and the insurance industry is a good tool for that because it's certain, cash-based, and incremental in value," said Song Xiaoheng, founder of Hengtong Research Institute.

Stephen P. Stahr, CEO of MDRT, indicated the importance of the Chinese market.

"It's so exciting to gather here again. Of the 10 member countries of MDRT, nine are from the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 21,000 Chinese members, which is far ahead of the other member countries," said Stahr.

China's insurance industry has continued to show strong growth momentum and development potential in recent years, as official statistics of 2023 showed that the insurance industry realized original insurance premium income of 5.12 trillion yuan (US$717.8 billion) in 2023, up 9.14 percent year on year.