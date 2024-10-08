China's stocks market records a record turnover

The combined turnover of China's Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses reached 3.45 trillion yuan (US$487.92 billion) on Tuesday, surpassing the 2.59 trillion-yuan turnover recorded on September 30 and hitting a new high.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index went up 4.59 percent to close at 3,489.78 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index closed 9.17 percent higher at 11,495.1 points.



China's blue-chip CSI 300 jumped more than 10 percent intraday after returning from the weeklong holiday, but surrendered some gains in the second half of the session, closing 6 percent up.



Industry sectors such as semiconductors, consumer electronics, and medicine rose.



Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said China was "fully confident" of achieving its full-year growth target.

"The market sentiment has improved recently with a pick-up of the purchasing managers' index in the manufacturing sector, a warming stock market and a vital consumption market during the National Day holiday following the implementation of existing policies and incremental policies unveiled recently," Zheng told a press conference.

In addition, the fundamentals of China's economic development had not changed, and favorable conditions such as huge market potential and strong economic resilience had not changed, Zheng said.