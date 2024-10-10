Guidebook provides Shanghai opportunities for asset managers

Incorporating the latest policies and investment guidelines, the Shanghai Guidebook for Overseas Asset Manager (2024) was released on Wednesday at the 2024 Shanghai Global Asset Management Forum, providing the latest information for foreign asset management institutions coming to China.

Focusing on "Why China" and "Why Shanghai," it provides laws and regulations, tax policies and fund industry data, and also practical guidance for foreign asset management institutions coming to and operating in the city.

Ge Ping, deputy director of the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau, was confident about Shanghai's solid financial position.

"Shanghai's bank wealth management subsidiaries account for one-third in the country, while the number of securities investment funds and private equity funds also ranked the top. I believe it is easy to see that there are great opportunities in Shanghai," Ge said.

Highlights of the new guideline include further supplements to the management of cross-border funds for Qualified Foreign Institutional Investment (QFII/RQFII), Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) investment quota, Renminbi Cross-border Payment System (CIPS) business, and bond repurchase business in the inter-bank bond market.