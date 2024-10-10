﻿
Biz / Finance

Guidebook provides Shanghai opportunities for asset managers

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:33 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
Answering "Why China" and "Why Shanghai," Shanghai Guidebook for Overseas Asset Manager focuses on laws and regulations, tax policies, fund industry data, and practical guidance.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:33 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0

Incorporating the latest policies and investment guidelines, the Shanghai Guidebook for Overseas Asset Manager (2024) was released on Wednesday at the 2024 Shanghai Global Asset Management Forum, providing the latest information for foreign asset management institutions coming to China.

Focusing on "Why China" and "Why Shanghai," it provides laws and regulations, tax policies and fund industry data, and also practical guidance for foreign asset management institutions coming to and operating in the city.

Ge Ping, deputy director of the Shanghai Financial Regulatory Bureau, was confident about Shanghai's solid financial position.

"Shanghai's bank wealth management subsidiaries account for one-third in the country, while the number of securities investment funds and private equity funds also ranked the top. I believe it is easy to see that there are great opportunities in Shanghai," Ge said.

Highlights of the new guideline include further supplements to the management of cross-border funds for Qualified Foreign Institutional Investment (QFII/RQFII), Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) investment quota, Renminbi Cross-border Payment System (CIPS) business, and bond repurchase business in the inter-bank bond market.

Guidebook provides Shanghai opportunities for asset managers
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

The Shanghai Guidebook for Overseas Asset Manager (2024) is released during the 2024 Shanghai Global Asset Management Forum.

From 2023 to 2024, various policies have been implemented to empower the opening-up of Shanghai, including the release of the Action Plan for Optimizing Business Environment Version 7.0 in Shanghai, the launch of the Shanghai Green Financial Services Platform, and the opening of the Data Cross-border Service Center in the Lingang Special Area.

Over the past year, the total number of licensed financial institutions in Shanghai has increased to 1,771, with foreign investment accounting for more than 30 percent, the two approved wholly foreign-owned public offerings, Allianz Bernstein and Allianz, are both located in Shanghai, and have started their business, according to the guide.

As of June 2024, Shanghai ranked first in the nation in terms of the number of public and private equity managers, the number of products, and the size of funds under management.

There are 76 public fund management organizations in Shanghai so far, with 4,724 public fund products, a total management scale of 14.82 trillion yuan, and a public fund scale of 11.39 trillion yuan, according to statistics from the Guide.

Link to the full version of the guidebook:

https://doccdn.yicai.com/doc/2024/10/930b1755338f2c1514530d422c616ed5.pdf

Guidebook provides Shanghai opportunities for asset managers
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Panels discussions are held at the Shanghai Global Asset Management Forum on topics including how to enhance Shanghai's competitiveness and influence as an international financial center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Allianz
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     