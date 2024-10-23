HKEX's revenue, profit in January-September hit 2nd highest ever

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited announced on Wednesday its third quarter 2024 results, which showed its revenue and profit for the first three quarters was the second-highest on record.

HKEX reported that the group's revenue and other income and profit for the first three quarters of 2024 was second only to the record set in the first three quarters of 2021, with the nine-month figure being 15,993 million HK dollars (US$2,058 million), an increase of 2 percent year on year.

Profit attributable to shareholders totaled 9,270 million HK dollars during the period from January to September this year, up by 5 million HK dollars from a year earlier.

HKEX had a strong third quarter, achieving its second-best ever nine-month revenue and profit. The vibrancy and diversity of Hong Kong's markets were on full display in late September, as investor sentiment turned more favorable following the announcement of economic stimulus measures in the Chinese mainland, as well as the monetary easing policies adopted by major central banks, said Bonnie Chan, chief executive officer of the HKEX.

This drove strong volumes in all our markets, with multiple daily records achieved across the Cash, Derivatives, ETP (Exchange Traded Product) and Northbound and Southbound Stock Connect markets, Chan added.

"By continuously expanding our product offerings, forging international partnerships, and investing in our infrastructure, we are well positioned to navigate the evolving macro-environment and propel sustained growth," she said.