﻿
Biz / Finance

HKEX's revenue, profit in January-September hit 2nd highest ever

Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0
The HK Exchanges and Clearing Limited announced its third quarter 2024 results, which showed its revenue and profit for the first three quarters was the second-highest on record.
Xinhua
  19:07 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited announced on Wednesday its third quarter 2024 results, which showed its revenue and profit for the first three quarters was the second-highest on record.

HKEX reported that the group's revenue and other income and profit for the first three quarters of 2024 was second only to the record set in the first three quarters of 2021, with the nine-month figure being 15,993 million HK dollars (US$2,058 million), an increase of 2 percent year on year.

Profit attributable to shareholders totaled 9,270 million HK dollars during the period from January to September this year, up by 5 million HK dollars from a year earlier.

HKEX had a strong third quarter, achieving its second-best ever nine-month revenue and profit. The vibrancy and diversity of Hong Kong's markets were on full display in late September, as investor sentiment turned more favorable following the announcement of economic stimulus measures in the Chinese mainland, as well as the monetary easing policies adopted by major central banks, said Bonnie Chan, chief executive officer of the HKEX.

This drove strong volumes in all our markets, with multiple daily records achieved across the Cash, Derivatives, ETP (Exchange Traded Product) and Northbound and Southbound Stock Connect markets, Chan added.

"By continuously expanding our product offerings, forging international partnerships, and investing in our infrastructure, we are well positioned to navigate the evolving macro-environment and propel sustained growth," she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     