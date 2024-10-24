China's rising affluent urged to be patient

China's rising number of affluent citizens should be more patient about investment and make diversified long-term financial plans, as indicated by an index released by the Shanghai Advanced Institute of Finance (SAIF) and Charles Schwab on Wednesday.

The China Rising Affluent Financial Well-Being Index, which reflects their current financial behavior, settled at 70.51 points, 0.27 lower than last year.

The rising affluent group is defined as those whose personal annual income varies between 125,000 yuan (US$17,567) to 1 billion yuan, and whose investable assets are less than 7 million yuan.

The research found that the enthusiasm of the newly rich for property investment has faded for three consecutive years, with the proportion of those owning two or more investment properties falling back to 12.5 percent from 32.5 percent in 2021.



In contrast, interest in financial investment among the newly rich has risen for the third consecutive year, with the proportion of users favoring financial product investment over real estate hitting a five-year high.

A rise in short-term investment behavior has become common, with the proportion of rich people focusing on short-term returns increasing significantly this year, up 5.7 percent year on year.

"The enthusiasm for short-term behavior to some extent makes the newly rich prone to make emotional decisions during market volatility," said Thomas Pixley, general manager at Charles Schwab.

He suggested long-term financial planning, with possible professional help, and a diversified investment, such as investing overseas.