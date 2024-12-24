﻿
China's securities regulator dispels delisting rumors

Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2024-12-24
China's top securities regulator has addressed recent online rumors about delisting of some companies.
China's top securities regulator has addressed recent online rumors about delisting of some companies, urging investors to rely on authoritative sources for information and to avoid being misled by incomplete or inaccurate reports.

"Delisting is subject to strict standards," said Wang Li, spokesperson for the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), emphasizing that the CSRC will steadily advance delisting regulations in accordance with the law and ensure stable market operation.

The remarks followed recent online reports claiming that 36 companies are set to be delisted, 66 will receive delisting risk warnings, and several others will face risk alerts, sparking confusion in China's capital market.

