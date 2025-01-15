China's 2025 investment growth poised for strong start

China's investment growth is expected to kick off strongly in 2025, bolstered by early project approvals and debt relief measures for local governments, an official from a think tank under the National Development and Reform Commission said Wednesday.

At a press event organized by the All-China Journalists Association, Yang Ping, head of the investment research institute at the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research, cited the advance release of the 2025 project list for major national projects and central budget investment plans as key factors supporting the positive investment outlook.

Yang expressed confidence in China's economic resilience, projecting it will meet its 2024 growth target of around 5 percent.

On Friday, China's National Bureau of Statistics will unveil crucial macroeconomic data for 2024. Market analysts predict China's December economic indicators will reveal an improvement in consumer spending and stabilization in industrial output and investment.

Yang noted that implementing policies, including those focusing on major national projects, has already shown positive results in 2024. These initiatives have driven rapid growth in key sector investments and equipment upgrades, reinforcing overall investment expansion and enhancing the economy's long-term development potential.

Yang said that consumer-oriented policies, particularly those encouraging replacing old products with new ones, have also been effective, citing continued strong sales growth in sectors such as home appliances, furniture and automobiles.

China's fixed-asset investment rose 3.3 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2024, while retail sales of consumer goods went up 3.5 percent, official data showed.