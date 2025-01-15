Biz / Finance

China's 2025 investment growth poised for strong start

Xinhua
  16:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-15       0
China's investment growth is expected to kick off strongly in 2025, bolstered by early project approvals and debt relief measures for local governments.
Xinhua
  16:31 UTC+8, 2025-01-15       0

China's investment growth is expected to kick off strongly in 2025, bolstered by early project approvals and debt relief measures for local governments, an official from a think tank under the National Development and Reform Commission said Wednesday.

At a press event organized by the All-China Journalists Association, Yang Ping, head of the investment research institute at the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research, cited the advance release of the 2025 project list for major national projects and central budget investment plans as key factors supporting the positive investment outlook.

Yang expressed confidence in China's economic resilience, projecting it will meet its 2024 growth target of around 5 percent.

On Friday, China's National Bureau of Statistics will unveil crucial macroeconomic data for 2024. Market analysts predict China's December economic indicators will reveal an improvement in consumer spending and stabilization in industrial output and investment.

Yang noted that implementing policies, including those focusing on major national projects, has already shown positive results in 2024. These initiatives have driven rapid growth in key sector investments and equipment upgrades, reinforcing overall investment expansion and enhancing the economy's long-term development potential.

Yang said that consumer-oriented policies, particularly those encouraging replacing old products with new ones, have also been effective, citing continued strong sales growth in sectors such as home appliances, furniture and automobiles.

China's fixed-asset investment rose 3.3 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2024, while retail sales of consumer goods went up 3.5 percent, official data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     