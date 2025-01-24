Biz / Finance

China's fiscal revenue up 1.3% in 2024

Xinhua
  20:37 UTC+8, 2025-01-24       0
China's fiscal revenue increased by 1.3 percent from the previous year to reach 21.97 trillion yuan (3.05 trillion US dollars) in 2024.
Xinhua
  20:37 UTC+8, 2025-01-24       0

China's fiscal revenue increased by 1.3 percent from the previous year to reach 21.97 trillion yuan (US$3.05 trillion) in 2024, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

A closer look at the data revealed that the country's tax revenue decreased by 3.4 percent compared with a year earlier, while its non-tax revenue increased by 25.4 percent.

The central government collected 10.04 trillion yuan in fiscal revenue last year, up 0.9 percent year on year, while local governments collected 11.93 trillion yuan, up 1.7 percent.

China's fiscal expenditure expanded by 3.6 percent year on year to 28.46 trillion yuan in 2024. The central government's fiscal expenditure rose by 6.5 percent year on year, while there was a 3.2 percent increase in expenditure by local governments in 2024.

In breakdown, education expenditure hit 4.21 trillion yuan last year, up 2 percent year on year, science and technology expenditure exceeded 1.15 trillion yuan, a 5.7-percent year-on-year increase and expenditure on social security and employment hit 4.21 trillion yuan in 2024 – up 5.6 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     